Brad Keselowski Lands New Partner for 2023 Street Race

RFK Racing is already making some moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Brad Keselowski has landed a new partner for the Chicago street race in July.

The Cup Series organization announced the news on October 17 and showed off the new look. The No. 6 will feature a red, white, and blue scheme with Elk Grove Village logos on the hood. There will also be text reading “MakersWanted.org” on the sides behind the window number. This unveiling celebrates the start of a multi-year deal with the suburb.

Taking it to the streets 👊🏼 Proud to announce @keselowski will be bringing The No. 6 @EGVBusinessPark Mustang to the streets of Chicago in 2023 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/UugNcmj0zX — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 17, 2022

This deal with RFK Racing continues Elk Grove Village’s run of playing a role in sports events. The Chicago suburb has also been the title sponsor for college football’s Bahamas Bowl in 2018 and 2019 and a key supporter for USA Track and Field, USA Wrestling, and USA Triathlon in the 2020 Summer Games.

This partnership is fitting for Keselowski considering that he founded Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, which provides services for the aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and performance motorsports industries.

According to the press release, Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in North America. There are truck and trailer repair centers, electric supply stores, freight companies, and many other businesses. Based on this information, it makes sense that Elk Grove Village would partner with a driver like Keselowski.

Keselowski Had Some Fun With the Announcement

The 2012 Cup Series champion helped announce the news on Twitter, but he also headed out on the road to showcase the new look. He headed to Elk Grove High School and unveiled the special scheme before meeting with local news stations.

BK making QUITE an entrance at Elk Grove High School for today’s announcement 💨💨💨 Got the band, cheerleaders and everything out here 🥁📣@keselowski | @EGVBusinessPark pic.twitter.com/2HSv1peQI7 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 17, 2022

Of course, Keselowski made sure to have some fun with the announcement. He rolled up to the high school’s entrance with the red, white, and blue No. 6 Ford Mustang, and then he did some donuts in the intersection while the marching band played.

“This is a one-of-a-kind partnership and one I am especially thrilled about,” Keselowski said in a statement. “Mayor Johnson and his team and residents of Elk Grove have a clear handle on the manufacturing industry and have shown through many examples ways in which they give back to the community and surrounding areas.

“The Chicago race next year will be one of the most anticipated events in our sport’s history, and we’re proud to carry Elk Grove Village with us on board the No. 6 Ford.”

Keselowski Will Pursue History While Showcasing the Special Scheme

This new partnership will be unique in that it showcases a suburb instead of a company. It will also take center stage as Keselowski tries to make NASCAR history by winning the inaugural street race in Chicago.

The driver-owner has achieved a lot during his Cup Series career. He has 35 wins at the top level of NASCAR, including 10 at tracks longer than two miles. However, none of these victories have taken place on road courses or street courses.

Keselowski has 37 career Cup Series starts on road courses with 11 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. This stat line includes three straight runner-up finishes at Watkins Glen International in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Keselowski also posted a top-10 finish at Sonoma Raceway in June 2022.