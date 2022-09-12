47 NASCAR Drivers Band Together to Support Dale Jr. Foundation

The trip to Bristol Motor Speedway will feature NASCAR drivers banding together to support the Dale Jr. Foundation. They will all don skeleton gloves, which will help raise money for the charitable organization.

The Dale Jr. Foundation announced the news on September 12 and provided more details. There will be 47 drivers across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series that will wear the skeleton finger gloves made famous by Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his Hall of Fame career. They — and Earnhardt — will then autograph the gloves for a fundraising auction.

According to the press release, the auction will begin on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. It will run through Tuesday, September 20, at 3 p.m. All of these auctions are available on http://www.thedalejrfoundation.org with a starting price of $30. Bids must be made in increments of $25. All funds will go to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the patients and their families in the area of pediatric injury rehabilitation, research, and prevention.

There have been multiple drivers that have supported the foundation by donning these special gloves. This includes Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Paul Menard, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher among many, many others.

The Dale Jr. Foundation Has Big Goals for the Fundraiser

The annual campaign has provided some crucial funds over the years. This includes the 2019 iteration that raised more than $50,000 for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The goal is to surpass $50,000 and make an even bigger impact after the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. There will be several drivers that help pursue this goal, including AJ Allmendinger, who will have some Halloween-inspired orange and black skeleton finger gloves. Corey LaJoie, Austin Dillon, and Martin Truex Jr. will also have their own versions of the orange and black gloves.

There are many drivers that have similar styles of gloves. Many went with the standard white while others opted for blue and orange. A couple of drivers, however, took their designs in a different direction. Ryan Blaney, for example, has bright yellow Puma gloves with white bones. Chase Elliott opted for white gloves with red skeleton fingers.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, a driver who just secured his spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs, used his primary sponsor to provide a unique twist. He will have black gloves that match his car and firesuit, and the skeleton fingers will be in the Monster Energy green.

Earnhardt Has Used Multiple Races for Fundraising Efforts

Earnhardt has used multiple races in recent years to raise money for those in need, whether he was driving or commenting from the booth. The playoff weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway is only the latest example.

Earlier in 2022, Earnhardt made his one start of the Xfinity Series season. He headed to Martinsville Speedway and displayed a custom piece of equipment that he later auctioned off to raise money to combat food insecurity.

The item in question was the steering wheel for the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. The wheel, produced by Max Papis’ MPI® in Italy, featured TrueTimber’s Viper Urban Orange camouflage pattern and a massive JR Motorsports logo. The Dale Jr. Foundation auctioned off the unique wheel in April after Earnhardt turned in an 11th-place finish at the historic short track.