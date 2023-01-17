NASCAR Embraces Sports History With New Busch Clash Awards

NASCAR is shaking up the post-race ceremony for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The sanctioning body has announced that the top three finishers in the race will all receive medals.

NASCAR issued a press release on January 17 and provided more details. The winner of the annual exhibition event will receive a medal covered in 24-karat gold. It will have the Busch Light Clash logo on one side and both the Coliseum’s centennial mark and NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary logo on the other.

Well, this is really cool. The top three finishers in the @nascarclash will get gold, silver, and bronze medals. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/QmtWdAUjRN — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) January 17, 2023

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, will present the gold medal to the winner. He will also present silver and bronze medals to the drivers that finish second and third, respectively.

These medals, created by Jostens, will add even more significance to the exhibition event in Southern California. They will serve as a nod to the LA Memorial Coliseum hosting the Olympic Games twice before, as well as the upcoming third time. The iconic stadium will host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

“These will be tremendous prizes for our drivers who are competing inside a venue that’s hosted two Olympic Games and is preparing for a third,” Kennedy said in a press release. “Not only do the medals honor the rich tradition of this stadium, but they also provide a special element unique to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

The Medals Could Increase the Intensity Inside the Coliseum

These medals will also provide a unique piece of memorabilia for other drivers. In 2022, Joey Logano won the Busch Light Clash. He walked away with a trophy shaped like the Coliseum. Runner-up Kyle Busch and third-place finisher Austin Dillon did not receive anything similar.

Now that there will be an actual podium, the level of intensity could increase. Granted, the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum was not lacking in this as drivers such as Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Erik Jones displayed aggressiveness while battling in the close confines of the track.

The addition of a podium could create some interesting moments with the competitors. For example, there could be a scenario where a driver punts a competitor to secure the win or second place and then has to stand next to that specific driver on the podium.

NASCAR Continues Making Big Moves for LA Return

There have been numerous updates from NASCAR ahead of the return to Los Angeles, and they have all created the expectation that the second Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will be even bigger than the first.

These updates have highlighted the entertainment options, which include performances by Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa. They have also revealed that there will now be 27 cars battling for the three medals instead of only 23 as in 2022.

These 27 drivers will take to the quarter-mile short track on February 5, and they will battle in primetime. The green flag will drop shortly after 5 p.m. PT, which means that the second half of the race will take place under the lights. This will only add to the festive feel as the drivers, teams, and fans celebrate the unofficial start of the 2023 Cup Series season.