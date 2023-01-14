NASCAR Adds Multi-Platinum Artist for Busch Light Clash

NASCAR has added a wildly successful artist to the Busch Light Clash lineup. Multi-platinum-selling performer Wiz Khalifa will perform at the Cup Series exhibition event at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR announced the news on January 14 with a press release. According to the information provided, Khalifa will take the stage during the race break. He will follow in the footsteps of Ice Cube, who performed during the stage break of the 150-lap main event.

Ready to put on a show, @wizkhalifa? Don’t miss him perform as part of the #BuschLightClash at the @lacoliseum: https://t.co/xtTZr5FFTy pic.twitter.com/wZ5ZFqVGTb — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) January 14, 2023

“Wiz Khalifa is a gifted and talented performer with a worldwide following,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “I know the fans will be on their feet during his performance at the Busch Light Clash as we celebrate the beginning of our 75th Anniversary season together.”

The performance from Khalifa will air on FOX as part of the February 5 broadcast. The NASCAR partner will also provide coverage of the heat races and the main event. FS1 will provide coverage for the qualifying session on February 4.

Khalifa Joins a Stacked Lineup for the Busch Light Clash

The addition of Khalifa follows some other important updates from NASCAR about the season-opening exhibition event. The sanctioning body has confirmed that there will be multiple concerts for the second consecutive year.

The first of these shows will be put on by Cypress Hill. The longtime Southern California rap group will hit the stage prior to the 150-lap main event, and it will put on a show for the fans and drivers in attendance. Cypress Hill will take the time slot previously filled by Pitbull in 2022.

Once Cypress Hill’s performance comes to an end, the 27 drivers will climb into their stock cars for the main event. They will then complete 75 green flag laps before the stage break. At that point, Khalifa will take to the stage and set up the final run to the checkered flag.

“The NASCAR cars will bring the noise, and I’ll bring the party,” Khalifa said. “We’re going to have a great time celebrating together at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Some Fans Will Have Exclusive Access

With two performances on the books, the stage is now set for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The teams know that they will battle for 27 spots in the expanded main event while the fans know that they will have access to an afternoon of racing and music.

One group of fans will have special access to the exhibition event. College students in Southern California can pay $40, which will provide access to the Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch.

This general admission area will be standing-room-only, but it will put the students right on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps. They will have up-close access to the live performances from Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa. They will also have a unique vantage point from which to watch the heat races and the 150-lap main event while embracing the party atmosphere.