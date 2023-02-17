NASCAR on Fox Names Several Guest Analysts

FOX Sports has made an announcement ahead of the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The broadcast partner has named several upcoming guest analysts for the NASCAR Xfinity Series booth.

The first lineup was revealed weeks prior to the start of the 2023 season. FOX Sports announced weeks prior that Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, and Coleman Pressley (spotter analyst) would all help Adam Alexander call the Xfinity Series race at Daytona. The latest update focuses on Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Blaney will make frequent appearances in the FOX Sports booth. He will start his season at Daytona and then he will return at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Though he will have Joey Logano alongside him and Alexander in California and Kevin Harvick with him in Nevada.

The Phoenix race will be the first on the schedule without Blaney in the booth. Instead, Harvick, Logano, and Pressley will all join Alexander. One week later, Logano and Pressley will return to the booth at Atlanta while Daniel Suarez makes his first appearance of the season.

The Closer Gets Some Practice Reps

Harvick has made regular appearances in the FOX Sports booth for several years, both as an analyst and as the lead in the drivers-only broadcasts. Now, he will make a return in 2023 while preparing for his future career move.

FOX Sports announced prior to the Busch Light Clash on February 5 that Harvick will officially join the Cup Series booth after the 2023 season. He will retire from racing and then work alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer while calling the full schedule of races.

Harvick is already comfortable in the FOX Sports booth, but he will have more opportunities to get some extra reps. He will make appearances at both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to start the season.

Harvick will also head to the booth for two other Xfinity Series races and three Craftsman Truck Series races. FOX Sports will announce those dates sometime in the future.

Pressley Provides a Unique Perspective

Having active drivers such as Blaney, Harvick, Logano, and Suarez helps FOX Sports provide a different perspective. They can explain exactly what the Xfinity Series drivers are feeling inside of their cars, and they can discuss how they would handle certain situations.

The addition of Pressley provides a new perspective, both literally and figuratively. He does not sit inside the booth with the other analysts. Instead, he provides insight from the roof where he guides Logano each week.

The other benefit of having Pressley in the booth is that he can also react differently to other situations out on the track. He can explain how he would have guided Logano through certain incidents while providing a top-level view.

Pressley is not a new addition to the FOX Sports lineup. He has made multiple appearances while providing his unique perspective. He will continue to do so in 2023 while showing up for select races on the Xfinity Series schedule.