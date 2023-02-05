FOX Sports Names New Booth Analyst for 2024 Season

FOX Sports has set the stage for the 2024 season by announcing the addition of a new analyst. Kevin Harvick will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series and join the booth.

FOX Sports announced the news prior to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The broadcast partner confirmed the reports and said that Harvick will call all of the races alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Dad jokes incoming. Piper and @DeLanaHarvick have some career advice for @KevinHarvick as he prepares to make the move from racer to broadcaster next year. https://t.co/x9CQz39uaY pic.twitter.com/Y2t4XPvSYh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 6, 2023

“I’m really looking forward to working with the FOX NASCAR team full-time,” Harvick said in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed the experience in the booth the last several years because it has given me valuable insight into what being in the booth is all about.

“Getting the chance to step into the booth with Mike and Clint in 2024 is an honor and a great way to stay connected to the sport and NASCAR fans.”

Harvick Will Get Some ‘Practice Reps’ in 2023

The 2014 champion has continued to focus on pursuing wins and battling for trophies since his Cup Series debut in 2001. However, he has also taken some time to visit the FOX Sports booth over the years.

Harvick has been a guest analyst for many races since the 2015 season, and he has led the Xfinity Series “drivers-only” broadcast. He has worked alongside his peers, as well as FOX Sports play-by-play man Adam Alexander.

Harvick will continue to fill this role during the 2023 season. He will head to the booth for three Craftsman Truck Series races and four Xfinity Series races to get some more reps in. He will also make multiple appearances on “NASCAR Race Hub.”

The current schedule of appearances includes the Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Richmond Raceway. Harvick will also lead the drivers-only broadcast at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harvick’s Craftsman Truck Series schedule includes trips to Circuit of the Americas, Kansas Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Closer Solidifies a Rotating Spot in the Booth

The 2021 and 2022 seasons have featured a unique setup in the FOX Sports booth. When Jeff Gordon moved over to Hendrick Motorsports on a full-time basis, the broadcast partner chose to avoid replacing him with a permanent analyst.

FOX Sports went with a different tactic and brought in a variety of guests. There were appearances from Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick, and several others that helped call the first year of the Next Gen era. This will continue throughout the 2023 season.

The 2024 season will snap this trend as Harvick makes his full-time move into the booth. He will transition into the next part of his career and will focus on providing insight as his former peers battle for wins.

“I can’t overstate how thrilled we are for Kevin to be an official member of the FOX Sports family,” said Brad Zager, President of Production & Operations/Executive Producer at FOX Sports.

“This is a marriage eight years in the making — since he first stepped into our NASCAR Xfinity Series booth with more presence and poise than most newcomers dream of. It has been fun to watch Kevin learn the TV ropes, and we cannot wait to hear him, Mike and Clint call their first race together.”