NASCAR Productions Announces Massive Construction Project

NASCAR is making some big moves for the future. The sanctioning body has announced that it will soon start construction on a massive facility that will serve as the new home of NASCAR Productions.

NASCAR announced the news with a press release on August 10. This new 58,000-square-foot facility will be next to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C., and it will house 125 approximately NASCAR Productions and MRN employees. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on August 13.

“The scope and scale of the NASCAR Productions business has fundamentally changed in recent years, with NASCAR’s live event production operation more than doubling since 2018. Developing a state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate our continued expansion was paramount,” said Brian Herbst, SVP, Media and Productions.

“In this evolving sports media landscape, live event production and investing in technology that enhances the fan viewing experience has never been more important — it’s essential that our new workspace can facilitate that strategic growth.”

The New Facility Will Remain Under Construction for Considerable Time

Construction on the new facility will begin on August 13, but it will be some time before the employees begin moving over to it. According to the press release, the facility should be operational by the start of the 2024 season.

The new facility will be crucial as NASCAR continues to focus on “providing fans with enhanced content.” The Productions team produced 200 live events in 2018. This number increased to more than 500 in 2022, and that growth should only continue in the future.

The new facility will have no shortage of equipment to help NASCAR Productions and NASCAR Studios, the hub for content strategy, creation, and distribution. There will be the “latest broadcast equipment and software” available for the people creating content and making the live events possible.

Construction Takes Place Amid Preparation for Other Important Moves

The new NASCAR Productions facility will not be complete until 2024, provided the crews are able to stick to this proposed timeline. This construction will also take place as NASCAR continues to prepare for an important deal.

2024 will mark the final season of the current TV deal. The next deal will go into effect in 2025, and it will set up the next several years of NASCAR broadcasts while also determining the revenue split. This is the deal that will set the channels and broadcasters that will have the biggest races. It will also determine whether there will be a streaming element for some of the events.

The new TV rights deal will set the stage for the future of NASCAR, and the sanctioning body will be ready to embrace it with the new Productions facility. The employees will be in one central location with all of the equipment that they require to produce hundreds of live events.

