JR Motorsports Extends Key NASCAR Driver for 2023

JR Motorsports has made a big move for the 2023 season. The NASCAR Xfinity Series organization has announced that Sam Mayer will return for another full-time run in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

JRM issued a press release on August 9 announcing the move. The team confirmed that Mayer will be back for his third consecutive run with the team — second as a full-time driver — while noting that he has made significant strides while putting himself well above the playoff cutline with five races remaining in the regular season.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth and maturity from Sam on and off the racetrack,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager. “He is consistently running up front, is fast each and every week and provides great visibility for his partners. With all the situational knowledge he’s gained this year, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do to finish out 2022 and into ’23.”

Mayer Has Contended for Wins in 2022

Mayer made his Xfinity Series debut during the second half of the 2021 season. He replaced Josh Berry in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro and made his first start at Pocono Raceway. Mayer then went and made 18 total starts.

The Wisconsin native dealt with his share of struggles during his first foray into the Xfinity Series. He crashed in five races and failed to finish another race due to brake issues. Though he made strides in the right direction by posting top-10 finishes in three of his final five starts. This includes his first-ever top-five finish at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2022 season has featured some strong runs by Mayer and the No. 1 team. He has only failed to finish three of the first 21 races, and he has improved his average finish from 20.2 to 15.2. Mayer’s starts include 11 top-10 finishes and eight top-fives. He also won the pole for the first time in his career.

Other Drivers Remain a Question Mark

Mayer is the first driver to ink a deal and announce his return to JR Motorsports. Meanwhile, there are questions about the other three drivers that compete out of the Mooresville shop.

Noah Gragson is the biggest question mark. There have been reports that he will move up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 and join Petty GMS Motorsports, but the team has not provided any answers as of August 9. Though there will be a press conference on August 10 to announce the new driver of the No. 42.

Josh Berry is another name to watch. The standout Late Model driver is in his first full-time season with JR Motorsports, and he has two wins in the first 21 races. Berry is newer to the national NASCAR series, but he has also expressed an interest in competing in the Cup Series.

Justin Allgaier rounds out the group. The veteran presence in the JRM shop has put himself back into championship cotention with three more wins. He is back in the playoffs once again, and he has plans to add even more wins to his total.

Allgaier was the last JRM driver to sign a deal for the 2022 season. He and the Xfinity Series organization waited until September to announce his return to the No. 7 Chevrolet, and it’s possible that they could follow this timeline once again.

