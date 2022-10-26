Speedway Motorsports Releases Schedule for Packed North Wilkesboro Week

The stage is set for a jam-packed week of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have released the schedule, ticket prices, and other important details for the 2023 All-Star Week.

According to a press release, the on-track action will begin on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. There will be practice, qualifying, and a feature race for the CRA Super Late Model Series. The CARS Late Model Stock Tour will also take part in practice.

The race week continues on May 17 with practice, qualifying, and feature races for both the CARS Pro Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock Tour. May 18 will not have any races, but the Cup Series hauler parade and the Wilkes County Fan Fest will both take place that day.

The NASCAR drivers will take over the schedule on May 19-21. The first day will feature both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series drivers practicing at the iconic short track. Saturday, May 20, will have qualifying sessions for both series. The Craftsman Truck Series will also race that same day.

The schedule on Sunday, May 21, focuses entirely on the NASCAR Cup Series drivers. There will be two races, starting with the All-Star Open. The All-Star Race will follow as it caps off the weekend.

The Speedway Will Host Entertainment Events

Along with the multiple series competing on the track, there will also be other events that will provide entertainment for the attendees. The first will be the Wilkes County Fan Fest.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith explained on “The Dale Jr. Download” on October 25 that this is an event built to highlight the small town and culture around the track.

The entertainment options continue with two separate concerts. One will take place on Friday, May 19. The second will take place on Saturday, May 20. There are no confirmed artists yet. Smith noted that SMI continues to seek the best artist options for the local area.

“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Smith said in the press release. “Our goal is to jam-pack the entire week with great racing and entertainment for fans both on-site and watching on FS1.

“Adding two days of late model racing to the calendar makes the week even more spectacular. We can’t wait to see which NASCAR drivers get behind the wheel mid-week before running for the big money on Sunday.”

Speedway Motorsports Revealed the Pricing

All-Star week schedule. Only ticket for NASCAR is a full weekend ticket with cheapest at $299 and limit four per customer. Tickets to general public go on sale at noon on Wed Nov. 2. More details: pic.twitter.com/j7BRLGsnGH — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 25, 2022

There were multiple important details in the press release. The schedule was chief among them, but the pricing was also worth discussing. Speedway Motorsports released the ticket options.

The pre-sale is currently taking place for those that have made donations to Speedway Children’s Charities and randomly selected “Join the Movement” fans. Ticket packages will be available to the general public on November 2.

There are no single-day tickets available. The only option is to purchase a three-day package (Friday through Sunday), which starts at $299. There is a limit of four packages per purchaser. Those wanting to attend the other races earlier in the week have the option of purchasing two-day general admission packages for an extra $50.

One interesting note is that “randomly selected” Wilkes County residents will gain access to a presale where they can purchase $99 general admission infield tickets for the All-Star Race.

Speedway Motorsports provided the details about ticket prices. The company also revealed that there will be “throwback” pricing for the concession stands. This will include $2 hotdogs, $2 Coca-Cola products, $2 Dasani water, and $3 beer.

“Based on the number of fans we’ve already heard from, we know the demand for tickets will far exceed the limited capacity of 24,000 that we’ll have at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said NASCAR All-Star Race Executive Director Jessica Fickenscher.

“Our goal is to allow as many different groups of fans as possible to have a chance to attend the event weekend in person, and we will add 5,000 temporary seats to the 19,000 that exist presently.”