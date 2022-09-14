NASCAR Releases 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

The Craftsman Truck Series returns for the 2023 season with a packed schedule of racing. The drivers will take on 23 races, including a points-paying event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Cup Series All-Star Race will serve as the main event of the weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but the Craftsman Truck Series will help set the stage. The drivers will battle in a points-paying race while trying to secure a spot in the playoffs at a historic short track.

TRUCK RACING RETURNS TO NWS! 🙌 The @NASCAR_Trucks have been added to the 2023 All-Star weekend lineup. 📰: https://t.co/5Ugzm2oTq4 pic.twitter.com/QZYLcOWVFh — North Wilkesboro Speedway (@NWBSpeedway) September 14, 2022

One of the other big changes for the 2023 season is the move to only one dirt race. The 2022 season featured the Truck Series drivers battling at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) and Knoxville Raceway (dirt). Now they will only take on one dirt race due to some other changes to the schedule.

One other interesting change is the removal of the trip to Sonoma Raceway. The Truck Series returned to the California road course during the 2022 season, marking the first race at the track since 1998. However, this addition was only a one-year shake-up as the Truck Series will instead be in the middle of a break. The Xfinity Series will make its first-ever trip to Sonoma Raceway while serving as the support series for the race weekend.

The 2023 Camping World Truck Series Schedule

Track Date Daytona International Speedway Friday, February 17 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, March 3 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 18 Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 25 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, April 1 Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) Saturday, April 8 Martinsville Speedway Friday, April 14 Kansas Speedway Saturday, May 6 Darlington Raceway Friday, May 12 North Wilkesboro Speedway Saturday, May 20 Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, May 26 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday, June 3 Nashville Superspeedway Friday, June 23 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday, July 8 Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 22 Richmond Raceway Saturday, July 29 PLAYOFFS Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Friday, August 11 Milwaukee Mile Sunday, August 27 Kansas Speedway Friday, September 8 Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday, September 14 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, September 30 Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 21 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Phoenix Raceway Friday, November 3

A Wisconsin Track Returns After More Than a Decade

There are multiple tracks that remain in the same place on the schedule for the 2023 season. This includes Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

The opening round of the playoffs will feature a new track for a rare Sunday race. The Craftsman Truck Series drivers will take on the Milwaukee Mile on August 27 while battling for a secure spot in the Round of Eight.

The one-mile track in Wisconsin was a mainstay in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series for several years dating back to the 1980s (Xfinity Series). The Truck Series drivers, in particular, first competed at the track in 1995 and continued to do so through the end of the 2009 season.

Mike Skinner won the first race while such names as Greg Biffle and Kurt Busch also visited Victory Lane. Johnny Benson Jr. enjoyed the most success while winning three straight races in 2006, 2007, and 2008 while Ron Hornaday won the final Truck Series race at Milwaukee.