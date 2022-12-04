NASCAR Announces Iconic Music Performance for LA Race

NASCAR has set the stage for a big weekend in Southern California. The sanctioning body has announced that Cypress Hill will perform prior to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR announced the news on December 4 with a press release. It noted that the longtime rap group will perform prior to the main event on February 5. Cypress Hill will take the stage following the Last Chance Qualifiers and before the remaining drivers report to their cars. FOX will also air one of the songs live for the viewers at home.

You trying to get crazy with us? We are excited to announce that @cypresshill will be performing at the 2023 #BuschLightClash! Let’s go Insane in the Membrane and kick off the season⚔️#NASCAR75 | GET TICKETS 🎟️: https://t.co/CmrRjtOVVY pic.twitter.com/5R2LhPcvp2 — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) December 4, 2022

“What a tremendous addition to the 2023 Busch Light Clash,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Cypress Hill are cultural icons, not only in Los Angeles but around the world. We can’t wait for them to perform for our fans during this historic event.”

Cypress Hill Continues the LA-Themed Tradition

When Cypress Hill takes the stage at the LA Memorial Coliseum, it will mark the second consecutive year that NASCAR has set up the Busch Light Clash with a Los Angeles-themed performance.

The inaugural Busch Light Clash in Southern California featured three main performers. Pitbull put on a 45-minute concert ahead of the main event, which featured Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez. Ice Cube then performed one song in the middle of the race as part of a halftime event. Finally, DJ Skee kept the crowd entertained with music in the middle of caution periods.

Cypress Hill, the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve platinum and multi-platinum success, will now headline the 2023 iteration of the Busch Light Clash while performing a variety of top tracks. There will be numerous options for the group to choose from considering the sheer number of albums and popular songs.

“NASCAR drivers have the mentality of taking it to the limit on every lap, and we take the same approach with our music,” said Cypress Hill co-founder Sen Dog. “We’re excited to have NASCAR return to our backyard, and we look forward to bringing some South Gate style to all of the NASCAR fans at the LA Coliseum.”

There Will Be More Announcements From NASCAR

The announcement that Cypress Hill will perform at the Busch Light Clash is only the start for NASCAR. More news will be revealed in the coming weeks and months as the sanctioning body prepares for the annual exhibition race.

NASCAR teased some of these announcements in the Cypress Hill press release. Specifically, there was a line of text saying, “Additional Busch Light Clash performers will be announced in the coming weeks.”

If NASCAR follows its previous timeline, these announcements will not take place until after the new year. The Ice Cube reveal was on January 16, 2022, while the DJ Skee announcement was on January 26, a week prior to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

For now, NASCAR will focus on preparing for the exhibition event at the iconic football stadium. One of the first steps will be the groundbreaking for the track construction, which will take place on December 16.