Legacy Motor Club Reveals Noah Gragson’s Daytona 500 Sponsor

Legacy Motor Club has kicked off Daytona 500 week with an announcement. The team has revealed that Wendy’s will be Noah Gragson‘s primary partner for the NASCAR Cup Series opener.

The No. 42 will feature a Wendy’s scheme as Gragson takes on the Daytona 500 for the second time in his Cup Series career. This Crown Jewel event also marks the second time that Gragson has had the fast food chain as his primary partner in the Cup Series. The first was the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022 when he finished 20th.

“This is a great partnership for Legacy Motor Club, Wendy’s, Noah Gragson, and fans of NASCAR,” said Bruce Mosley, Legacy MC’s President of Business Operations, in a press release.

“The Daytona 500 is the sport’s biggest stage so it’s a perfect place to show off the best in beef. I’m excited to see what Noah does on the track and what we, at Legacy Motor Club and Wendy’s, can do off the track through our partnership.”

Legacy MC & Wendy’s Released the Scheme

The first time Gragson had Wendy’s as his primary partner, he showcased a red, white, and blue scheme that advertised the $5 Biggie Bag. The Legacy MC version will feature a significantly different scheme.

Gragson tweeted out a video showing off the new look after the official press release went out to media members. He revealed that his Chevrolet Camaro will prominently feature “The Beef” during The Great American Race.

The red and blue will return for the 2023 season, but the No. 42 will also have the Legacy MC black and gold. Additionally, the Wendy’s logo will sit in front of a checkered flag while wearing an old-school racing helmet.

“Welcoming Wendy’s on my No. 42 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series is just perfect. I love their food and I’m not afraid of a little beef,” Gragson said in a press release. “The partnership matches my personality, and we [me and the fans] are going to have fun with it. For my first Daytona with Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team, I can’t wait to get on the track and give it our all.”

Gragson Will Have a Guaranteed Spot in the Daytona 500

The Las Vegas native qualified for the 2022 event while driving for Beard Motorsports. He secured his spot on speed during single-car qualifying alongside Team Hezeberg’s Jacques Villeneuve.

The 2023 season-opener will be different for Gragson. As the driver of a chartered entry, he will not have to worry about securing a spot on the starting grid. Instead, his focus will be on posting the best qualifying lap possible and then keeping the car clean during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

Once the field is set, Gragson will prepare for his first Daytona 500 as a member of Legacy MC. He will climb into the No. 42 Wendy’s Chevrolet Camaro, and he will officially kick off his rookie season while bringing the beef to the track.

Wendy’s will be the second partner to take over Gragson’s No. 42 in 2023. Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resort was his primary sponsor during the Busch Light Clash while Wendy’s will be his primary sponsor during the Daytona 500.

Additionally, Gragson’s firesuit from NASCAR Production Days revealed that he will have Black Rifle Coffee Company back as a primary sponsor during his move to the Cup Series.