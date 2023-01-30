Legacy Motor Club Joins Forces With New Partner

Legacy Motor Club has made another move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has joined forces with a new partner on a multi-year deal.

According to a press release, Legacy MC will work with Arrowhead Brass, a US-based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products. The company will support both the No. 42 and No. 43 teams during three Cup Series races in 2023. The press release did not detail when these events will take place.

“We are really proud to welcome Arrowhead Brass on board,” said team co-owner Maury Gallagher. “It makes us proud to work with a U.S.- based company that has been around for 87 years.

“Their corporate values align well with our team and like Richard, Jimmie, and I, they have built a legacy of their own that has spanned across generations. We appreciate their partnership and welcome them to Legacy Motor Club.”

Legacy MC Will Showcase Other Partners in Los Angeles

Arrowhead Brass will have a presence at Legacy MC during the 2023 season. There will also be several other companies that support both Noah Gragson and Erik Jones as they attempt to secure spots in the playoffs.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is a fitting example. According to the initial entry list, Jones will have Allegiant Air as his primary partner during the exhibition event. This marks the first time that he has had Allegiant as his primary partner since joining the team ahead of the 2021 Cup Series season.

Gragson, for comparison, will have Sunseeker Resort by Allegiant Air as his primary partner as he makes his official Legacy MC debut at the iconic football stadium.

Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule with Legacy MC will not include the trip to Southern California. Instead, he will make his debut at Daytona International Speedway as he attempts to secure a spot in the Daytona 500. Johnson will have Carvana as his primary partner.

The Addition of Arrowhead Brass Continues the List of Moves

The addition of Arrowhead Brass is only the latest move for Legacy MC. The team has been very busy since welcoming Johnson as a co-owner during championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The list of updates has included a name change, a contract extension for Dave Elenz, and the addition of championship-winning crew chief Todd Gordon. The Cup Series team also took part in a two-day test at Phoenix Raceway after revealing that Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro during his limited schedule.

One interesting update focuses on Gragson, a Hurley athlete. The Rookie of the Year candidate is the face of a unique collaboration between NASCAR and Hurley. There will be a line of NASCAR-themed beach and surf apparel, which fans will be able to purchase online and at Daytona International Speedway.

There are more updates for Legacy MC to provide in the coming weeks and months. For example, there are not many details available about Gragson’s list of primary partners for his rookie season. The same goes for Jones, who showcased multiple schemes during the 2022 season.