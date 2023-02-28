Panini Brings Bright, New Scheme to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of NASCAR, is going to turn some heads during the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The company will showcase a bright, new scheme in partnership with Gray Gaulding and SS Green Light Racing.

This new design, Color Blast, features a yellow base with a variety of colors. There are pink, blue, purple, and red splashes of color, which sit behind the Panini logos. The Color Blast design is one that has been prominently featured on the PRIZM NASCAR trading card and on those for other sports.

“When we renewed the partnership with Gray Gaulding and SS Green Light Racing, we were aligned that we would keep being innovative with the [No. 08] car, like we did with the paint scheme that highlighted Panini’s Donruss trading card brand and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the hood in 2019 before he ever was a Super Bowl MVP,” said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing at Panini America, in a press release.

The Scheme Also Highlights a New Digital Product

The Panini scheme has made appearances at a variety of NASCAR tracks and with multiple teams. However, the version heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway will look significantly different.

Along with the bright colors, there will also be another change for the trip to Nevada. The hood features a logo for Panini’s NFT Blockchain platform while the bottom of the stock car has some chains to further drive the point home.

As part of the partnership with SS Green Light Racing and Gaulding, Panini will also release a limited-edition NFT car. Fans can register on Panini America’s Blockchain site prior to the Xfinity Series race. Once the green flag waves, the Panini NFT car will become available for 48 hours only.

“When I saw the new paint scheme, I loved the look and was excited to share the new Panini NFT Color Blast design with race fans,” Gaulding said in a press release.

“Color Blast has become such a popular trading card design that fans of all sports identify with it. To showcase it around Panini’s NFT Blockchain platform in a unique way is really cool. I can’t wait to get this car on the track!”

Gaulding Is 2 Races Into His Return to Full-Time Competition

Gaulding only started two races during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, but he is back in action on a full-time basis for 2023. He is the sole driver of the No. 08, which uses both Chevrolet and Ford vehicles.

Gaulding’s return to full-time competition started with a solid performance. He finished 20th at Daytona International Speedway after avoiding six incidents that collected multiple drivers.

The Virginia native then headed to Auto Club Speedway in California, where he qualified 12th overall. He was set up for another solid day in the No. 08, but he ultimately finished 38th after a blown right front tire sent him hard into the wall.

The schedule will now continue with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where Gaulding secured one of his six career top-10 finishes. He finished seventh in the 2019 race while driving for SS Green Light Racing.