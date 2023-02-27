A New Driver Takes On the NASCAR Xfinity Series

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its season on Saturday, March 4, with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There will be a new driver in attendance as Mason Maggio attempts to make his series debut.

According to a press release, the 18-year-old driver will suit up for MBM Motorsports. He will drive the No. 66 Ford Mustang while HMY Yacht Sales serves as his primary partner. Though Maggio will have to beat out two other drivers in order to qualify for the Alsco Uniforms 300 (3:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

Maggio will have Jason Houghtaling as his crew chief for this weekend in Las Vegas. The veteran has been atop the pit box for more than 150 national series races, which includes 77 in the Cup Series and 73 in the Xfinity Series. He has worked with such drivers as Josh Bilicki, Timmy Hill, Cody Ware, Kyle Weatherman, and many others.

“I’m very excited to be rolling the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut,” Maggio said in a statement. “It’s a step up the NASCAR ladder that I look forward to making. A huge thank you to my family for their support, Carl Long and Jason Houghtaling for the opportunity, and all our great partners for making this possible.”

Maggio Made His National Series Debut in 2022

The 2022 season featured Maggio competing on a variety of tracks and in multiple series. For example, he finished second behind Josh Lowder in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series Championship after winning three of the 11 races.

Maggio also made his national NASCAR series debut. He took on the Craftsman Truck Series while making four starts for Reaume Brothers Racing and controlling both a Chevrolet Silverado and a Toyota Tundra.

Maggio made his debut at World Wide Technology in the No. 33 Chevrolet. He started 33rd and ended his day 27th. He then returned for races at Richmond Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway while driving a Toyota.

The Florida native did not crack the top 20 in any of his four starts with Reaume Brothers Racing. Though he reached the end of each race and saw the checkered flag wave.

Maggio Has Already Controlled an Xfinity Series Entry

Taking over a new entry is no simple task for competitors, even those that have contended for wins in other racing series. Fortunately for MBM Motorsports, Maggio has already completed some laps in an Xfinity Series car.

Back in January, the Xfinity Series teams headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for some preseason testing. They completed laps while testing out a new package, one that changed the rear-end housing of the cars to remove the skew.

Maggio was part of this test session. He worked with MBM Motorsports and gained some experience behind the wheel of the Xfinity Series entry, which he will use to pursue a spot on the starting grid.

“When we tested at Charlotte, we showed a lot of potential,” Maggio said. “The seat time and building chemistry with the team really helped prepare me for the opportunity to go to Vegas. With the potential we showed, I think we’ll have a good run and get a respectful result for my first Xfinity Series race.”