Randy LaJoie Joins Prestigious NASCAR List

Another champion is joining NASCAR‘s list of the 75 Greatest Drivers. Randy LaJoie is the newest addition to this prestigious list after a career that featured multiple celebrations and champions.

LaJoie heard the news from his son, Corey LaJoie, on April 12 while recording an episode of the “Stacking Pennies” podcast. The Spire Motorsports driver revealed that his father had “made the cut” to become one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, and he personally handed over the custom diecast that is part of the welcome package.

"You don't wake up when you're 10 years old … and think you're going to get something like this." A Stacking Pennies moment we'll never forget. #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/odJGNTFNzf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 12, 2023

“You talk about the relationships you’ve made in the sport, people asking about you, people caring about you,” Corey said during the emotional podcast segment. “They care about you enough to… You know, it’s a broad list of guys. Roots guys, some Late Model guys, Modified guys, all of which are champions. I’m proud of you for making that list.”

LaJoie is the latest driver to join the expanded list of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers. He follows three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Kasey Kahne, and nine-time champion Mike Stefanik.

LaJoie Won Races & Championships Across Multiple Series

A Connecticut native, LaJoie competed across multiple series while achieving success. One example is his three-season run as a full-time driver in the NASCAR North Series and 89 starts across four years.

LaJoie delivered 10 total wins while driving the No. 07 Snellman Construction entry. His first career win was in 1983 at Catamount Stadium in Vermont. LaJoie added four wins in 1984 while finishing second in the championship standings behind Robbie Crouch and then he won five more races in 1985 before capturing the championship.

LaJoie began competing in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1986, first as a part-time driver and then as a full-time driver. His best seasons were in 1996 and 1997 when he drove the No. 74 Bill Baumgardner Chevrolet. LaJoie won five races each season, and he captured the championship twice.

These two dominant seasons made NASCAR history. LaJoie became the first Xfinity Series driver to win consecutive championships. Only Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1998-1999), Martin Truex Jr. (2004-2005), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2011-2012), and Tyler Reddick (2018-2019) have been able to achieve this feat after him.

LaJoie Made Select Starts in the Cup Series

LaJoie won 15 times in the Xfinity Series while making 350 total starts, and he celebrated two championships. He also made 44 total Cup Series starts across 12 seasons while suiting up for several team owners.

LaJoie’s best runs took place in 1998. He made nine starts for Hendrick Motorsports, and he delivered three top-10 finishes. He finished 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway, 10th at Talladega Superspeedway, and fifth at Martinsville Speedway.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion’s time as a national series driver came to an end after the 2006 season, but he has continued to make an impact on the sport. He runs The Joie of Seating, which makes custom seats for a wide variety of race vehicles and drivers. The lineup includes a special program built specifically for youth racers up to the age of 16.