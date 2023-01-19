RFK Racing Expands Deal With Key Primary Partner

RFK Racing is keeping a key partner around for the foreseeable future. The NASCAR Cup Series team and Castrol have reached an extension for the 2023 season, which includes even more races.

RFK Racing announced the news on January 19 with a press release. The team confirmed that Castrol will return as a primary partner for both Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. Additionally, Castrol will continue to serve as the official oil partner, a role it has held for multiple seasons.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Their leading, best-in-class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to victory lane this season, along with many other strong runs.

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond. As a team, we are dedicated to maintaining our carbon-neutral efforts, and take pride in being the first team in our discipline to do so. Castrol has been the driving force behind that program and we’re looking forward to benefitting from their guidance and expertise in 2023 and beyond.”

The 2023 Season Will Feature New Designs

Castrol’s strongest oil. 💪🏼

Our strongest designs…? pic.twitter.com/rhrxwOes4q — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 19, 2023

Castrol and RFK Racing have mixed up the primary schemes over the years. Buescher and Ryan Newman have both driven white, red, and green cars. They also showcased silver cars with some splashes of red and green. Additionally, both Newman and Keselowski made starts with the all-white carbon-neutral scheme.

The 2022 season featured some more changes as RFK Racing embraced the Next Gen era. A green base replaced the white section of the stock car while the red became more of an accent color. This created a festive look for the races featuring Castrol as a primary partner.

The updated looks for the 2023 season will turn heads as well. These schemes now have black added to the red, white, and green. This gives both cars more of an industrial look, especially when combined with the chrome numbers.

Both Entries Will Feature Castrol Schemes

As part of the announcement, RFK Racing set Castrol’s race schedule. This includes even more events on the No. 6 Ford Mustang, as well as multiple on the No. 17 Ford Mustang.

Castrol will first appear on the No. 6 during the February 26 race at Auto Club Speedway. It will return for Phoenix Raceway on March 12, Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, Darlington Raceway on May 14, and Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9.

Keselowski’s portion of the schedule will feature three other races in the fall. He will bring back the Castrol scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, the Charlotte Roval on October 8, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

Buescher’s No. 17 will feature the Castrol scheme for three races during the 2023 season. He will debut the new look on April 2 during the trip to Richmond Raceway. He will then bring it back at Michigan International Speedway on August 6, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.