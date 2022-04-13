RFK Racing Brings Back Fan-Favorite Scheme for Talladega

RFK Racing is bringing back a fan-favorite scheme for the Geico 500 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24. The No. 6 Ford Mustang will have an updated version of the all-white Castrol scheme that debuted during the 2021 season.

RFK Racing and Castrol issued a press release on April 13 to confirm that the white scheme will return for another race while celebrating the Cup Series team achieving carbon neutrality. Brad Keselowski will showcase the design as he tries to secure his seventh career win at the superspeedway, which would break a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will enter the race as one of the favorites considering that he is also the defending winner of the Geico 500.

Excited to have @CastrolUSA back with @Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang in the now iconic all-white paint scheme, and to be hosting a clean-up with @CityOfOxfordAL for #drivingforchange.

👉🏼 https://t.co/5Zf0HWuHGD pic.twitter.com/lQJq6SS6lT — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) April 13, 2022

The updated Gen 7 scheme features a significant change. The Castrol logos on the sides of the No. 6 Ford Mustang are much larger, and they take up the open space behind the black door number. The 2021 version had a small Castrol logo, which left a lot of open space on the sides of the stock car.

Along with bringing back the scheme for Talladega, RFK Racing will also spend time in the community prior to the Cup Series race. The team will partner with Castrol to lead a community-wide clean-up in Oxford, Ala., on Friday, April 22. Both Keselowski and teammate Chris Buescher will take part in the efforts.

Talladega Represents a ‘Can’t-Miss’ Opportunity

When Keselowski showcases the new scheme, he will face an opportunity to make positive strides. He is currently well below the playoff cutline, but he is only one spot away from becoming eligible for the championship chase with a win.

The 2012 Cup Series champion needs to move inside of the top 30 in the championship standings before he can automatically pencil himself into the playoffs with a win. He is 31st overall with 92 points after NASCAR hit RFK Racing with L2-level penalties after the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Talladega Superspeedway will present Keselowski with an opportunity to make serious moves. He has a strong history at the track with the six wins as evidence. He also has posted top-10 finishes in 50% of his 26 starts at the track. This includes the rain-shortened playoff race in 2021 when he finished second behind 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace.

A Different Driver Debuted the All-White Scheme

RFK Racing — then Roush Fenway Racing — and Castrol turned heads in February 2021 by announcing that the Cup Series team had become the first in NASCAR to become carbon neutral. They celebrated by introducing the all-white scheme.

Ryan Newman was the driver that first showcased the unique No. 6 Castrol scheme. He headed to the Daytona Road Course with the white and gray scheme. The stock car also featured muted associate partner logos for Ford Motor Company, Kohler Generators, Oscar Mayer, Coca-Cola, Guaranteed Rate, MacTools, and Wyndham Rewards.

Newman started 33rd overall in the No. 6 Ford Mustang, and he avoided incidents on what was a relatively uneventful day of racing. He finished 20th overall while Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell captured his first career win.

