RFK Racing Partners With Major Fitness Brand

RFK Racing has made a major move to support its employees. The NASCAR Cup Series team has partnered with Titan Fitness to create the Human Performance Center.

RFK Racing announced the news on December 13. The team revealed that it had built out a 6,500-square-foot facility on its campus in Concord, which will serve as the home of the team’s workout space. There will also be a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices.

Titan Fitness, a leading fitness equipment company, filled out the human performance center with the latest and greatest pieces. There were multiple squat racks, leg extension machines, GHD (glute and hamstring developer) machines, dumbbells, specialty bars, and bumper plates among other items.

NEWS: RFK Racing Partners with @BeTitanFit to Launch State of the Art Human Performance Center 💪🏼 MORE 👉🏼 https://t.co/jTQUquB11Q pic.twitter.com/Ze63gkP87n — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 13, 2022

“We’re thrilled to officially announce our new Human Performance Center as we continue to make positive changes both on and off the race track,” Brad Keselowski said in a press release. “This space allows us to further advance training for our pit crew athletes so they continue to perform at a high level, and also drives a wellness initiative as it is open to everyone at RFK.

“We’re thankful to Titan Fitness and their new partnership for outfitting the gym with top-of-the-line equipment, all of which we believe will grow our performance as an organization.”

This Partnership Extends to the Track

The Human Performance Center is not the only aspect of this partnership between Titan Fitness and RFK Racing. The equipment company will also serve as an associate partner during the 2023 Cup Series season.

The Titan Fitness logo will appear on the pit crew equipment throughout the season as RFK Racing pursues stage wins, race wins, and playoff appearances. The logo will also make select appearances on the No. 6 and No. 17 Ford Mustangs.

Keeping the crews in tip-top shape is a crucial part of improving performance on the track. To further this goal, Titan Fitness will provide both the equipment and direction as part of the partnership.

“At Titan, we strive to partner with organizations with similar missions and are proud to partner with an elite team like RFK Racing — a team that is committed to growth and performance,” said Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Fitness.

“Providing RFK with the high-quality equipment they need to train and meet their goals of winning NASCAR championships aligns with our fast-paced environment and culture of success. The drivers and pit crew need endurance, strength, and agility in every race — and we take great pride in knowing that our equipment helps people maximize their potential and reach their goals.”

Fitness Has Become Far More Important for Teams & Crews

With the creation of the Human Performance Center, RFK Racing joins a group of organizations that put an emphasis on supporting its employees in a variety of ways.

Richard Childress Racing is another example. The Cup Series team has a training facility for its pit department, which tire carrier Paul Swan regularly puts on display on his Instagram account.

This facility features weightlifting equipment and machines for building endurance. There is also a large, open space for farmer’s carries and other movements that help build core and grip strength.

Similarly, Joe Gibbs Racing has a training facility for its Xfinity Series and Cup Series pit crews. Sometimes they complete traditional workouts. Other times they test themselves with grueling CrossFit workouts. Tire changer Michael Hicks will sometimes lead group workouts out on the field so that the crew members can also contend with the heat and humidity.