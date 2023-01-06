Richard Childress Doubles Down on Move Into PBR

Richard Childress has made an important move to start 2023. He has officially purchased the Carolina Cowboys PBR (Professional Bull Riders) team.

Richard Childress Racing announced the news on January 6 with a press release. The release confirmed that Childress had purchased the Carolina Cowboys along with Jeff Broin, founder and chief executive officer of POET. They will now move forward into 2023 with the goal of further establishing a foothold in PBR.

Cooper Davis is the new No. 1 ranked cowboy. Will the 2016 World Champion repeat history and add another title to his resume in May? pic.twitter.com/I3JKgP71Lx — PBR (@PBR) December 20, 2022

“I’ve always been a fan of the Western lifestyle, but the new teams concept kicks up the excitement and has proven in its inaugural year to be a strong step forward for the future of bull riding,” Childress said in a press release. “I couldn’t be prouder to continue to build the Carolina Cowboys alongside Austin Dillon, Jeff Broin, our partners, and fans.”

All 11 of the regular-season PRB events in 2023 will air on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or Pluto TV. These broadcasters will also carry the three-day playoff and championship event November 4-6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Season Featured Childress’ Move Into PBR

Richard Childress Racing and driver Austin Dillon turned heads on January 6, 2022, by announcing a new business venture. They revealed that they would run the Carolina Cowboys — then the Carolina Chaos — while moving into PBR.

As part of the original announcement, RCR revealed that Dillon would serve as the general manager of the team throughout 2022. He would make key decisions while the team took on the inaugural, 10-event regular season.

The @CARCowboysPBR have three riders in the top 10 of the Unleash The Beast rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/JH6M7Bwemd — PBR (@PBR) December 15, 2022

While Childress operated the Carolina Cowboys during the inaugural season, he didn’t actually own the PBR team. The operation agreement included a purchase option for RCR, which the team quickly used after the season came to an end. Now a new era will begin for the Carolina Cowboys.

“Agriculture is at the core of all we do at POET and has always been my life’s passion, and I’m excited about this opportunity to be involved as an owner in a sport with deep agricultural roots,” said Broin. “PBR is a dynamic sport with tremendous potential, and I’m looking forward to growing POET’s partnership with both the Carolina Cowboys and the PBR Team Series as it evolves.”

Dillon Wears Multiple Hats in His Career

The 2022 season was Dillon’s first running a team, and he used it to gain more experience on the business side of Richard Childress Racing. Though he often had to juggle various roles.

The North Carolina native could only attend a select number of PBR events during the Carolina Cowboys’ inaugural season. The reason is that he had to focus on his racing career and his pursuit of the playoffs.

Dillon was relatively successful. He won his first race since the 2020 Cup Series season, and he secured a spot in the playoffs. He was also in a position to move on to the Round of 12, but a wreck started by Daniel Suarez collected him and multiple other drivers.

Dillon’s pursuit of a championship came to an end at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he ultimately ended the season 11th in points. Now he will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in pursuit of more wins while also donning his cowboy hat for PBR events.