Richard Childress Racing Reveals New Scheme for Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing is setting the stage for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has revealed one of Kyle Busch’s new schemes to kick off the new year.

The two-car Cup Series team provided the update on January 1 with a short unveiling video. The tarp came off the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro and revealed Busch’s black and gold BetMGM scheme that he will use during the 2023 season.

Both Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — the former driver of the No. 8 — showcased BetMGM during the 2022 season. The updated version for Busch features noticeable differences. Chief among them is that the gold color replaces the white that was on Reddick’s stock car. Additionally, the updated stylized number sits on the door while truly marking the beginning of a new era.

Reddick Had Multiple Races With BetMGM

Reddick spent three full Cup Series seasons with Richard Childress Racing, and he had BetMGM as one of his primary partners for two of them. This partnership included three primary races in 2021 and three more in 2022.

Reddick’s run with BetMGM did not result in trips to Victory Lane. His three career Cup Series wins were with 3CHI (two) and Lenovo. Instead, his six races with BetMGM as his primary partner resulted in a pair of seventh-place finishes — one at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) and one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Similarly, Dillon had four races with BetMGM as his primary partner — two in 2021 and two in 2022. He posted a pair of top-15 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2021 before adding a top-20 at Darlington Raceway in 2022. His fourth race with BetMGM led to a 30th-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Busch now has an opportunity ahead of him. He can showcase the BetMGM scheme during his first season with RCR and pursue some benchmarks. If he can secure a top-five finish or a win, he will break new ground for the betting company.

Busch & RCR Have Released Multiple Schemes Ahead of 2023

Merry Christmas!🎄 We hope you enjoyed our "12 Connections to Kyle” as much as we did. We’ll re-open tomorrow and look forward to a great 2023 NASCAR season with you and yours.🏁 pic.twitter.com/opxf0Vl9xz — Cheddar's (@cheddarskitchen) December 25, 2022

January 1 marks the second time that RCR has released a scheme for Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. The championship-winning organization also revealed a food-themed look for the Las Vegas native.

On December 8, Busch and RCR made multiple announcements. They revealed that the No. 8 will have a new, stylized number for the 2023 Cup Series season. They also provided some details about Busch’s sponsor lineup.

As part of the announcement, RCR showed off the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen scheme that Busch will use during the 2023 season. The Chevrolet Camaro featured orange sides with a black hood and black trim. There were some massive croissants on the rear of the stock car, just above the associate sponsor logos for Alsco Uniforms, 3CHI, Lenovo, and BetMGM.

The No.8 is going green 🔥 Pre-orders are now open for the 2023 No.8 Kyle Busch Alsco die-cast, get yours in today! ➡️ https://t.co/dc2STUQACY pic.twitter.com/Nnilg912WI — Lionel Racing (@Lionel_Racing) December 12, 2022

Lionel Racing also provided some in-depth looks at Busch’s Alsco Uniforms scheme. The die cast company posted the preorder links for the No. 8 Chevrolet and showed off the black and green scheme that features massive Alsco logos on the sides and hood. Like the BetMGM and Cheddar’s schemes, the other design also featured the stylized number on the door.

Three of Busch’s schemes are out in the open ahead of his first season with Richard Childress Racing. Lenovo is the lone remaining announced partner yet to make an official announcement. Though there are multiple concept designs circulating on Twitter.