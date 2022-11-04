Rick Hendrick Responds to Jimmie Johnson’s Big Move

Petty GMS announced on November 4 that Jimmie Johnson would join the Cup Series organization as an owner. This news turned many heads and led to some strong praise from the seven-time champion’s former boss.

“This is a tremendous day for our sport,” Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “Jimmie is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed.

“Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the Daytona 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

Johnson spent his entire Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports. He made his debut with a part-time schedule in 2001 and then he went full-time from 2002 until 2020. He achieved major success in this span of time while winning 83 races and seven Cup Series championships.

Johnson Addressed His Upcoming Battles With HMS Drivers

Watching Johnson race for another team will certainly be odd for Hendrick, considering his former driver has not started a single NASCAR race since the 2020 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. This will be equally unique for Johnson, especially as he sees his familiar number being controlled by a different driver.

“[Rick] has been like a second father to me for all the obvious reasons,” Johnson told media members. “Somebody I’ve stayed in contact with as I moved to IndyCar and we’ve had different challenges along the way. He’s just a wealth of knowledge.”

“…So we’re around each other and we talk, and he’s been nothing but supportive,” Johnson added. “And I haven’t officially raced him yet. So that will be a tough, tough reality. But I know it’s with a full heart.”

Johnson also noted that he will face a “different reality” during the 2023 Daytona 500 and other races. He will face off against the No. 48 as a different driver controls it. This will be odd considering that he drove the No. 48 in the Cup Series, IMSA, and the IndyCar Series.

This Partnership Was Not in Johnson’s Original Plans

The decision to move into an ownership role is not something that Johnson planned as he approached retirement. He wasn’t one of the drivers that had big plans about running a team once they walked away from the sport.

The situation changed quite quickly. GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher had some conversations with Johnson, which got the ball rolling. The deal then came together very quickly as the season finale at Phoenix Raceway approached.

“When I left here, I really had no idea what was in store for me,” Johnson explained during a press conference on November 4. “I knew I wanted to try IndyCar, and an amazing experience there, and stepping away from full-time IndyCar, I wanted to create, get an eight- to 10-race schedule, just really fun races, and certainly coming back to NASCAR.

“As this conversation started, it’s one that I really had to pay close attention to, an offer, an opportunity that’s just a life-changing opportunity for me and one that I had to take. So I’m very excited about this.”

The deal is now complete, but there is plenty of work remaining. Johnson and Petty GMS still have to hammer out some details regarding sponsors, the races he will run, and the number he will use. They can focus on this now that they have taken care of the biggest hurdle.