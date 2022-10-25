GMS Racing Adds New Driver for No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado

GMS Racing has made an announcement for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series. The team has revealed that Daniel Dye will run full-time in the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado.

The championship-winning organization announced the news on October 25 with a press conference at Daytona International Speedway. Dye, who joined GMS Racing’s ARCA Menards Series operation in 2021, will make the leap to the Craftsman Truck Series after he finished second in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series standings.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023,” Dye said in a statement.

“GMS Racing, their partners, and staff are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I’m counting down the days to coming back here at Daytona to race under the lights.”

The No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado actually competed in 19 races during the 2022 season, albeit with a different team. Thad Moffitt, Jesse Iwuji, Brad Perez, Keith McGee, and multiple other drivers have controlled it for Reaume Brothers Racing while gaining Truck Series experience.

Dye Secured Some Strong Finishes in 2022

The 2022 ARCA Menards Series season had three drivers in a heated battle for the championship. Rajah Caruth sat atop the standings for the majority of the year while battling with Nick Sanchez and Dye for the most points.

Sanchez ultimately took the top spot in the standings with his three wins and 971 points. Caruth was third with 932 points while Dye was second with 957 points.

Of the three, Sanchez had the most wins, but Dye was the most consistent of the full-time drivers. He posted the most top-10 finishes at 17, and he had the most top-fives at 13. The only driver with more top-fives during the 2022 season was Sammy Smith, who posted 15 top-fives and six wins during his part-time schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“It has truly been a pleasure watching Daniel progress so far in his relatively short time spent with the team,” said GMS Racing President Mike Beam. “Since we signed him to our program, his dedication to learning the ins and outs of the sport has been top-notch. Early on, it was made clear to everyone that he has the talent to move up to the next level of competition.

“Now, with a full year of ARCA racing under his belt, the time has come to make that move. We are excited to be a part of his journey along with our partners at GM and Chevrolet, and look forward to seeing what he can do during his rookie year competing in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

GMS Racing Will Have More Announcements

Moving Dye up to the Craftsman Truck Series is only one step in GMS Racing’s plan for the 2023 season. The team also has to reveal the crew chief that he will work with as he pursues Rookie of the Year honors. Similarly, there are some other additions that will create headlines.

According to the press release announcing Dye’s move, there are some other announcements on the way. There will be revelations about the driver lineup as GMS Racing sets out to expand its Truck Series program.

The team previously announced on October 1, 2021, that Grant Enfinger had agreed to take over as the full-time driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado. The original announcement noted that this was a two-year deal, which guaranteed Enfinger’s return for 2023.

Enfinger and Dye are the two announced drivers for GMS Racing, and they will both run full-time while trying to secure spots in the playoffs. Now, there are just questions about which driver or drivers will join them.