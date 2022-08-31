Rick Ware Racing Takes on New Motorsports Series

Rick Ware Racing is expanding into another series. The organization will add an NHRA team to an operation that already competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar Series, IMSA Sportscar, and World Supercross.

RWR announced the news on August 31 ahead of a packed race weekend. The team issued a press release and announced that the No. 51 and top fuel driver Clay Millican will compete in the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Millican will have both NurtecODT and Parts Plus as primary partners.

Rick Ware Racing entering NHRA with the No. 51 and top fuel driver Clay Millican. Sponsorship will go across RWR’s NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA programs this weekend. pic.twitter.com/PlldGY9oqo — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 31, 2022

“What an exciting weekend ahead for Parts Plus members and service centers across the country,” said Robert Roos, president of the Pronto Network. “Having our brand represented alongside these other great brands and by these outstanding drivers is something we are very proud of. Motorsports is in our blood, and we are looking forward to a great Labor Day weekend as well as continued partnership in the future.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Millican has an extensive history of success that he will bring to Rick Ware Racing. The Tennessee native has posted three NHRA Top Fuel wins, nineteen NHRA final round appearances, and 51 IHRA (International Hot Rod Association) wins. Millican also has bragging rights with six consecutive IHRA Top Fuel Championships.

The New Partner Will Debut in Multiple Series

The addition of Parts Plus headlines RWR’s foray into NHRA competition, but Millican will not be the only driver debuting the new partner. Takuma Sato’s No. 51 Nurtec IndyCar Series entry and JJ Yeley’s No. 15 Jacob Companies/Parts Plus Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series entry will both feature the company.

Sato will have Parts Plus as an associate partner while NurtecODT remains the primary partner. However, the company will take over as the primary partner of Yeley’s No. 15 Ford as he makes his 12th start of the 2022 Cup Series season. He will showcase the company while trying to secure another top-20 finish at Darlington Raceway.

While Yeley pursues a strong outing in South Carolina, Sato will head to the Pacific Northwest. He will compete at Portland International Raceway for the fourth time. His first start at the track, which took place in 2018, featured him celebrating a win.

RWR Provided Some Important Details About the Partnership

There were multiple questions about the new partnership in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. Chief among them is the length of the deal with Millican. According to the press release, this will be a multi-year agreement that keeps the veteran driver in the No. 51 for the foreseeable future.

Another important piece of information is the location of the operation. The NHRA team will “have a footprint” at the Rick Ware Racing shop in Mooresville, N.C.

“NHRA offers a unique opportunity to afford intimate access to the action to larger numbers of guests than most other motorsport properties do and that’s important to us as we continue to find new ways to offer memorable motorsport experiences,” said team owner Rick Ware.

“We’ve committed to a multi-year agreement with veteran driver Clay Millican to build what I hope to be one of the newest winners in the Top Fuel ranks. Having Clay continue representing Parts Plus, as well as existing RWR partner NurtecODT, will allow us to offer one of the best spokesmen in the sport as an added asset to all our partners.”

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin Debuting New Primary Sponsor During NASCAR Playoffs