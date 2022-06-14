Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s New Scheme Showcases $50k Giveaway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing will use the race to promote a giveaway featuring $50,000 and free donuts.

Stenhouse’s primary partner for the race, Entenmann’s Donuts, will take over the No. 47 Chevrolet to highlight the “Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase” contest. The Dads of Glory trophy featuring a father figure holding up a partially-eaten donut sits on the doors behind the numbers. The Entenmann’s Donuts logos also take up prominent spots on the sides of the No. 47.

According to the press release, racing fans can submit a short video on DadsofGlory.com of their father excelling in one of five categories — Dad Humor, Dad Feats, Dad Engineering, Dad Fashion, and Dad Love. The winning entry can secure $50,000 and free donuts for a year.

“This is a simple and fun way to honor your father or father figure in your life,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “This promotion makes me think of all the times my dad worked so hard to give me and [my] family the opportunity to live a good life and get me to a place to where I was able to be successful at racing. It’s special to look back at all the hard work he put into my racing career. Because of him, I put the same work ethic into my craft.”

JTG Daugherty Racing Extended its Relationship With Entenmann’s Donuts

The return to Nashville Superspeedway takes place just under a year after JTG Daugherty Racing extended its partnership with Bimbo Bakeries, the parent company of Entenmann’s Donuts. This deal took place in July as both Stenhouse and Ryan Preece pursued top-10 finishes.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced on July 23 that Bimbo Bakeries would return as a primary partner during the 2022 season. This deal would include schemes for both Entenmann’s Donuts and Thomas’ English Muffins and Bagels.

At the time, Preece primarily worked with Bimbo Bakeries. He displayed the brand’s schemes in multiple races, and he took part in meet-and-greets in several race markets. However, the situation changed ahead of the 2021 playoffs when JTG Daugherty Racing announced that it would be a one-car team moving forward into 2022.

Stenhouse took over as the primary driver while Preece ultimately joined Stewart-Haas Racing as a reserve driver. The Bimbo Bakeries brands also moved over to the No. 47 Chevrolet for the 2022 season.

Unexpected Issues Disrupted 1 Particular Race

The No. 47 will feature the Entenmann’s Donuts scheme at Nashville Superspeedway, which will continue JTG Daugherty Racing’s relationship with the brand. Though the previous trip to Lebanon, Tenn., featured a different driver putting the donuts on display.

Preece, who drove for JTG Daugherty Racing from 2019 to 2021, took on the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway with Entenmann’s Donuts as the primary partner on the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro. He qualified 20th overall, but brake issues ended his day after 197 laps.

Preece brought back the Entenmann’s Donuts scheme for the trip to Michigan International Speedway. He started 36th overall as drivers battled for playoff spots, and he finished 21st overall in the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Preece turned in a solid performance at Dover Motor Speedway while displaying another Bimbo Bakeries brand. He displayed Thomas’ English Muffins as his primary partner, and he finished 18th overall.

