JTG Daugherty Brings Back Key Sponsor for 2022 Season

JTG Daugherty Racing has made a move that will benefit the NASCAR team in the 2022 season. The two-car operation will partner with Bimbo Bakeries USA, continuing a years-long relationship. The company has served as the primary sponsor on the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro several times and will continue to do so for “multiple races.”

“Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, and we’re proud to grow our relationship after working with their Entenmann’s Donuts and Thomas’ English Muffins and Bagels brands this season,” said JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter, per Jayski. “We will continue to focus on the things that are most important to their brands in 2022 – building brand affinity, delivering real shopper engagement, and growing sustainable sales.”

“We are excited to expand our sponsorship with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2022,” added John Lee, Breakfast Vice President and General Manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Based on the results from Entenmann’s Donuts, we quickly added Thomas’ to the 2021 program. Their unique approach to sponsorship has connected our brands with retailers and consumers to deliver both short-term sales results and longer-term brand building.”

Ryan Preece Enjoyed a Strong Relationship With Bimbo Bakeries

JTG Daugherty Racing and Bimbo Bakeries worked together multiple times during the 2021 season while continuing the productive partnership. The brand advertised its top products during races at Nashville Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.

For example, Preece joined forces with the brand on May 16, driving the No. 37 Thomas’ English Muffins Chevrolet Camaro to an 18th-place finish at Dover International Speedway. He then joined forces with the brand again and drove the No. 37 Entenmann’s Donuts Chevrolet Camaro during the Ally 400 on June 20. He started 20th but finished 32nd due to brake issues while Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson added another win to his total.

When he wasn’t fighting for stage points, Preece was working with Bimbo Bakeries away from the track. He did meet-and-greets for the fans at grocery stores and signed a multitude of autographs. These special events helped Bimbo Bakeries build momentum heading toward 2022.

Will Preece Continue to Work With Bimbo Bakeries?

The brand will now work with the No. 37 once again, but there is no clear answer about whether Preece will be behind the driver’s seat. The 30-year-old will be a free agent after the 2021 season comes to an end, and he is currently driving for a job.

According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the continued partnership with Bimbo Bakeries does not guarantee that Preece will be back in the No. 37 for the 2022 season. The team still has to address his future, as well as that of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Both drivers will be free agents, but only one of them controls a chartered ride.

Prior to the 2021 season, JTG Daugherty Racing lost its second charter after a temporary rights agreement with its owner, Drew Braun, came to an end. Braun’s charter then went to Spire Motorsports and made the No. 37 an “open” team. Instead of having a guaranteed spot in every race, Preece had to qualify for some races and then post strong enough finishes in others to secure his spot with NASCAR’s starting lineup formula.

As the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro, Stenhouse will be the priority for JTG Daugherty as the end of the season approaches. He has an option on his contract that could keep him with the team for the 2022 season. The organization just needs to exercise the option.

Preece, on the other hand, will require an extension to keep him on the team. Considering that he has been with JTG Daugherty for three full-time seasons, he will be a top option to control the No. 37 once again. Though the organization will first have to secure enough funding for the stock car.

