Big Wrecks Don’t Change NASCAR Drivers’ Mindsets

The weekend at Talladega Superspeedway saw multiple drivers heading to the infield care center after violent wrecks in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. One also went to the hospital for further evaluation. The situations were not what NASCAR drivers wanted to see, but they did not change their mindsets.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst provided the insight on April 25 during a session with media members. He explained that he dealt with some stiffness after his involvement in a wreck that sent Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 onto its roof. However, Herbst also clarified that this violent wreck did not make him question his career path in the slightest.

A look at what happened on Lap 111 at @TALLADEGA. All drivers involved in the crash have been evaluated and released from the infield care center. pic.twitter.com/EaLhLXgdgX — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 22, 2023

“Quite frankly it’s when can we get the race started again,” Herbst said in the media session. “I wanted to get going and I think you could ask anybody in the field and it was the same thing. I think we understand the inherent danger of this sport, but we love it.

“I got in a big wreck and the next morning I strapped into a Cup car and went for 500 miles, so I don’t really think we think too much of the danger. It’s just not how we’re wired when it comes to that. We want to keep it going and try to go win the race.”

The Danger Has a Different Effect on Ryan Preece

Herbst is not the only Stewart-Haas Racing driver that was involved in a wreck at Talladega Superspeedway. Ryan Preece also t-boned Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet during a late wreck, which sent him to the infield care center as well.

The in-car camera showed Preece moving around the cockpit of the No. 41 Ford Mustang. The Connecticut native was not sure if he had hit his head on the steering wheel due to everything happening so quickly. What he does know is that he was sore the day after the race.

Preece also acknowledged the inherent danger involved in his chosen career path. He has been in multiple wrecks caused by a variety of factors, and he knows how they make him feel. This hasn’t caused Preece to rethink his decision to compete in NASCAR, but it has changed how he races his fellow competitors.

“I think it certainly puts perspective to it,” Preece explained. “As drivers, you don’t want to take any more risks than you already are. Whether it’s an unpopular opinion for the answer I’m going to give — It’s still dangerous. This is a sport where every time you put that helmet on, there are risks involved in this job. I understand that and have always understood that.

“That’s why you tend to race a certain way, trying not to put your fellow racer or anybody in a bad situation where you ever have to be a part of something like that. We’re all a little crazy to do this, but we love it for a reason. I’m very lucky and I understand that, but it’s great to be at NASCAR’s top level, perform and do this.”

Both Drivers Will Make Some Moves for the Future

Both Herbst and Preece know the dangers associated with stock car racing, and they accept them every time they climb into their respective Ford Mustangs. Though this does not mean that they are remaining complacent.

Both drivers addressed potential changes being made to continue the pursuit of improved safety. Herbst adjusted his seatbelts after the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway so that he could be more comfortable in the event of future frontal impacts.

Preece, in particular, spoke at length with Kevin Harvick about potential changes that he could make in the future. The biggest thing he mentioned was clipping his visor down. Preece also said that he would go to the R&D Center to have further conversations with NASCAR about what he felt during the wreck.

“Obviously, we don’t ever want to be in a ‘What happened?’ situation, where we have bad conversations,” Preece explained. “We’re very lucky that Kyle and I can go over there and use this as a moment to continue evolving this car and making it better. I’ll have my conversations tomorrow.”