Xfinity Series Flips Match NASCAR Mark From 2000

The Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22 featured Jordan Anderson Racing celebrating its first win. It also had multiple cars flipping for the first time in an Xfinity Series race since the 2000 season.

The first incident was a chain reaction at the 2.66-mile track. Dexter Stacey got loose and his No. 66 spun to the left. He clipped the rear of the No. 02 which spun it toward the inside wall. Jade Buford’s No. 5 then hit the No. 02 broadside and sent it into the air. The Chevrolet flipped several times before landing on its remaining wheels.

Perkins was able to climb from the destroyed stock car as NASCAR displayed the red flag. He walked to the ambulance under his own power and headed to the infield care center for evaluation. The track safety crew checked Perkins before he was ultimately transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The Second Incident Collected Daniel Hemric

Daniel Hemric, the driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, had one of the strongest cars in the field. He led a total of 15 laps, and he finished fifth in the second stage after a caution for the multi-car incident that collected Perkins, Buford, and Stacey.

Hemric was in a position to potentially win his first race since the 2021 season finale. He was at the front of the pack with mere laps remaining, but a late block led to him spinning off the nose of Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

The spin kicked off a wreck that collected several cars and led to Hemric’s No. 11 flipping upside down and landing on its roof. NASCAR brought out the red flag as the track safety crew worked to get the No. 11 back on its wheels.

Hemric was ultimately able to climb from the destroyed stock car and walk to the ambulance. He went to the care center where he underwent evaluation before being released.

The second flip of the day matched two historic marks. The race at Talladega was the first in the Xfinity with multiple flips since 2000 at Daytona. It was the first national series race with two flips since the 2016 Cup Series race at Talladega.

Another Driver Avoided Major Damage in 1 Incident

When Perkins’ No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro began spinning down the track, parts began flying off of it. One was the tire and wheel assembly, which began bouncing down the track in the direction of oncoming cars.

Kaz Grala, the driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, had checked up as the caution lights came on and the wreck unfolded. However, he was unable to avoid the bouncing tire and wheel assembly that came from the No. 02 Chevrolet, which slammed into the hood of his stock car before heading further down the track.

The tire caused some damage to the front of the No. 26 Toyota Supra, but it did not knock Grala out of the race. He was able to head to pit road for repairs after the red flag lifted, and he was able to continue in the race.

Grala was in a position to secure a top-10 finish during the final stage, which sparked comments considering that he had hit a tire traveling 50-60 miles per hour. However, he was unable to avoid Hemric and Riley Herbst during the final big wreck. Grala ultimately finished 24th.