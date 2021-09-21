Roush Fenway Racing Lands New Sponsor on Multi-Year Deal

Roush Fenway Racing has added a little violet to the color scheme with a new sponsor. Violet Defense, a germ-killing company with patented UV technology, will join the NASCAR team as an official partner for four races in 2021, as well as multiple others through the 2023 season. Most notably, the team will be a key partner as Brad Keselowski takes over the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

RFR confirmed the news on Tuesday, Sept. 21, while showcasing the new color scheme that will take over the No. 6 and No. 17 Fords. Chris Buescher will display the new sponsor first during the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 26. He will carry the brand the following week at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3). Ryan Newman will showcase Violet Defense for races at Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 17) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 24).

“We are excited to be supporting the Roush Fenway team, both on and off the track,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense, in a press release. “It is our goal to continue to find new and innovative ways to deploy our UV disinfection solutions to help keep the athletes and staff healthy and at the top of their game. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of Brad’s inaugural season with the team, and look forward to the energy around his arrival.”

Violet Defense Provides Clarity About RFR’s Future Partners

When Roush Fenway Racing held a press conference to formally introduce Brad Keselowski as a driver-owner in 2022 and beyond, the team executives noted that they would provide further details about partners at a later date. Adding Violet Defense provides clarity for the future.

Keselowski now knows at least one of the partners that he will work with moving into his first season with the race team. He will drive a purple No. 6 Ford Mustang for multiple races while embracing the major change in his championship-winning career. Though Newman will first put Violet Defense on display while finishing out his schedule with RFR.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Violet Defense to the Roush Fenway family,” said Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing. “Their expertise as a company is a perfect fit for us on the track and off, and their services are especially critical during times like these. Their messaging and branding will undoubtedly stand out at their upcoming races, and we look forward to working with their team this fall and for years to come.”

Buescher Will Aim for Another Top-10 at Talladega

The driver of the No. 17 Ford Mustang has yet to win a Cup Series race during his Roush Fenway Racing tenure, but he has posted multiple top-10 finishes with the team. This list includes sixth in the 2020 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, the site of the second Violet Defense-sponsored race.

Buescher lined up 21st in the 2020 Geico 500 after NASCAR used its formula to determine the starting lineup. He proceeded to turn in one of his strongest performances of the season, avoiding incidents on the superspeedway, leading four laps, and racking up 33 points in the process.

The 28-year-old will likely start in a similar position considering that all of the non-playoff drivers begin each race near or in the back half of the field. He will have to make up considerable ground once again to contend for his sixth top-10 finish of the year and second overall at Talladega. Achieving this goal will not be a simple task, but Buescher has previously contended at tracks 2.5 miles in length. He has three top-fives at Daytona International Speedway, a win at Pocono Raceway, and his sixth-place run at Talladega.

