Ryan Ellis Brings Back Classic Kevin Harvick Scheme

A classic Kevin Harvick scheme from the Richard Childress Racing era is making a return. This time, Ryan Ellis will be in control as he makes his sixth career Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway.

According to a press release, Ellis will join forces with primary partner Keen Parts/ CorvetteParts.net for Throwback Weekend. The No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro will feature a version of the silver and black “Quicksilver” scheme that dates back to the 2005 All-Star Race.

“I’ve been racing in NASCAR now for about eleven years now, and Kevin is one of those guys

I’ve looked up to since before I even entered the sport,” Ellis said in a press release. “He’s an old-school driver who has earned respect through hard work and has done a phenomenal job representing our sport.

“He’s definitely one of my favorite drivers, and I know he is also one of TJ Keen’s favorites. I really hope we can do a great job on track carrying this beautiful scheme around Darlington Raceway, and I hope that fans love this scheme as much as we do.

Ellis Has Competed With Some Standout Throwback Schemes

The upcoming Xfinity Series race will be highlighted by several drivers running special schemes honoring drivers from NASCAR history. For Ellis, it will be the second consecutive race at Darlington where he ran a throwback scheme for a Cup Series champion.

Ellis did not compete during the Throwback Weekend race in 2022 while running a part-time schedule for Alpha Prime Racing. Instead, he used the fall race as his opportunity to channel a Hall of Famer.

Ellis showed up to The Lady in Black in September 2022 with Keen Parts as the primary partner on his No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro and a tribute scheme to Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Chevrolet. This particular scheme highlighted the 2007 season when Gordon won six races and passed Dale Earnhardt on the all-time wins list.

Ellis will now return to Darlington Raceway with another throwback scheme. This time, he will honor the 2014 Cup Series champion while taking on the South Carolina track in a silver and black Chevrolet Camaro.

“Tom and TJ Keen have always been so big on giving drivers and teams the opportunity to choose throwback schemes,” Ellis added in a statement. “TJ even let me honor my grandfather a few years ago with a throwback scheme that meant nothing to anyone outside of my family, so for us to be able to race a scheme that honors a driver we’re both a big fan of, hopefully, gives her some of the joy that she and Tom have been able to provide for us for years.

“And hopefully, it helps draw attention to their Corvette Parts business CorvetteParts.net because they work so hard to support teams like ours.”

The 2005 All-Star Race Scheme Was Unique

The 2005 season saw Harvick showcasing a silver and black GM Goodwrench scheme. The majority of races featured a black base with silver designs running down the side of the No. 29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The Nextel All-Star Challenge featured a significant change. Harvick showed up to Charlotte Motor Speedway with GM Goodwrench as his primary partner. Though the car now featured a silver base with black designs on the side.

The 2005 Nextel All-Star Challenge did not play out as Harvick and RCR hoped. He was one of 10 drivers that had an early exit to the race due to a crash, and he left the track 18th overall. Meanwhile, Mark Martin went on to win his second All-Star Race.

Harvick missed out on a win in 2005, but he was able to accomplish his goal shortly after. He won the 2007 All-Star Race for the first time in his Cup Series career. Harvick added his second All-Star win in 2018 while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.