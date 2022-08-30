A Classic Jeff Gordon Scheme Takes Over Darlington Raceway

A classic NASCAR scheme will take over the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on September 3 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing will highlight the Sam Bass-designed scheme that Jeff Gordon used in 2007.

Alpha Prime Racing showcased the new look on August 29. The No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro will have Keen Parts as the primary partner as it brings back the flame scheme, complete with the fluorescent door and roof numbers. Ellis will also wear a matching firesuit that matches Gordon’s look from his six-win season.

🔥🎨 Hot PAINT: We’re showing up to @TooToughToTame in style! This weekend @ryanellisracing and @KeenParts will jump back 15 years and honor @JeffGordonWeb and his iconic Sam Bass design.#SportClips200 | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/rsvuKkWHak — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) August 30, 2022

Throwback Weekend took place during the May trip to Darlington Raceway, but Ellis did not take part. Tommy Joe Martins and Josh Bilicki were the two Alpha Prime Racing drivers that competed in the Mahindra Roxor 200. This weekend’s race will feature Ellis and Stefan Parsons, who will also run a special scheme in partnership with Pops Mart.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

This Scheme Specifically References 1 Important Win

According to the press release announcing the tribute scheme, the No. 44 will specifically pay tribute to a race-winning look from Phoenix Raceway. This is the event when Gordon secured the 76th Cup Series win of his career.

This win, which Gordon secured after holding off Tony Stewart, moved him into a tie with Dale Earnhardt on the all-time wins list. He celebrated by taking a lap around the track and paying tribute to the late driver by holding the No. 3 flag. Gordon then passed Earnhardt the following week by winning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ellis will now become the second driver to showcase Gordon’s classic look from the 2007 season. He will join William Byron, who worked with Axalta to showcase a different version of the classic scheme. Though Keen Parts went a step further by putting its logo inside of a white circle like Dupont did back in the day.

“Jeff was definitely my favorite driver growing up so it’s really cool to be able to run this scheme with Keen Parts,” Ellis said in a press release. “I had so much ’24’ apparel and dressed up as Jeff for Halloween, so it’ll be really meaningful to put a similar-looking firesuit on and strap into the CorvetteParts.net Chevy at Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington is one of the most iconic tracks on our schedule so there could not be a better place to do this at. We’re really thankful to have such creative and flexible partners as the Keen’s — their brand flexibility is what makes so many of their paint schemes fan-favorites.”

Alpha Prime Racing Just Capped off a Strong Week

The trip to Darlington Raceway takes place after a very strong week for Alpha Prime Racing. The team with a rotating cast of drivers turned in its best performance ever while avoiding incidents in a wreck-filled race.

Team co-owner Caesar Bacarella didn’t have the best night. He was caught up in a 13-car incident in overtime after lining up ninth for the restart, and he ended the day 28th overall. Part-time drive Sage Karam, however, turned in the best finish of his career.

Not sure what to even say. A top 5 at Daytona what a cool experience last nights race was. Pumped for @TeamAlphaPrime they deserve this they never quit I’m happy their efforts got rewarded. Thank you @clermontlakesdc and @lonewolfarms for your support this weekend wouldn’t be pic.twitter.com/AbbcHgdKZV — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) August 27, 2022

Karam started 24th overall in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro, and he spent the race avoiding the incidents that sent other drivers to the garage early. He survived the carnage after lining up 22nd in overtime, and he moved up into the top five on the closing laps.

Karam climbed out of the stock car and expressed shock that he was able to push the leader of the race to the win at Daytona, a track that he compared to Le Mans and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Karam then celebrated by lighting up cigars with team general manager Tommy Joe Martins.

READ NEXT: Our Motorsports Turns to Cup Series Veteran at Darlington