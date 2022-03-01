Ryan Preece Lands New Partner for Unique 2022 Season

Ryan Preece has a unique schedule in 2022 that features limited starts across the three national NASCAR series, but he continues to secure new partners. His latest deal is with United Rentals, who will join him for select races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced the news on March 1 and set part of Preece’s schedule. He will first join forces with United Rentals for the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4 (9 p.m. ET, FS1). He will then reunite with the company on March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 6 at Darlington Raceway.

According to the press release, the partnership also includes support for one Cup Series race and one Xfinity Series race. SHR will provide more details about these races at a later date.

“I’ve always been hands-on in preparing my racecars, and that has meant being hands-on when it comes to getting the resources I need to go racing,” Preece said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve done every job on the racecar and in the shop, so that means I know my way around a lot of the equipment United Rentals provides. Scissor lifts, forklifts, generators, air compressors – I’ve rented them and run them. This partnership with United Rentals is as authentic as they come, and I’m proud to represent them.”

Preece Will Make His ‘Official’ 2022 Debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Preece, who joined Stewart-Haas Racing as a reserve driver ahead of the 2022 season, has only suited up for one race so far. He joined Rick Ware Racing for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 6 and drove the No. 15 Ford Mustang. However, this was an exhibition race.

Preece will now suit up for his official 2022 debut on March 4 with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will join David Gilliland and drive the No. 17 Ford F-150. This race will serve as only his third-ever Truck Series race.

The Connecticut native made his Truck Series debut in 2021 with a two-race deal. He joined DGR and immediately took the No. 17 Ford F-150 to Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway. He hoisted the custom Les Paul and then followed it up by finishing ninth overall at Pocono Raceway.

Another Driver Contended at Daytona International Speedway

The No. 17 Ford F-150 has only competed in one race so far — the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway. SHR’s Riley Herbst was in control for the superspeedway race, and he contended for a top-10 finish.

Herbst showcased speed during single-truck qualifying as he posted the eighth-fastest time overall. He lined up on the fourth row next to Grant Enfinger and proceeded to turn in a strong performance. He completed all of the laps and avoided four of the five incidents that brought out caution flags. Though the second-to-last incident collected him and 16 other drivers.

Herbst was able to continue in the Truck Series race after the red flag stop, and he ultimately finished 12th overall. Meanwhile, teammates Tanner Gray and Hailie Deegan finished fourth and 17th, respectively.

