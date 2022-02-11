Riley Herbst Pulling Double Duty at Daytona

Riley Herbst is about to kick off his 2022 season with a packed weekend. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will race in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

David Gilliland Racing announced the news on February 11. The Truck Series team tweeted a series of photos and revealed that Herbst will be in the No. 17 Ford F-150 for the NextEra Energy 250 on February 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will have Mechanix Wear as his primary partner.

Herbst’s weekend will continue with the start of the Xfinity Series season. He will climb behind the wheel of the No. 98 Ford Mustang to kickstart his second season with Stewart-Haas Racing, and he will compete with the top drivers in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

Herbst Will Pursue His First Career Truck Series Win

The return to the Truck Series will provide Herbst with an opportunity to achieve a goal. He will pursue his first career win in the series after nine previous starts spread across four seasons.

Herbst made his Truck Series debut with four starts in 2018 split between Kyle Busch Motorsports and David Gilliland Racing, a run that included an eighth-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway. He then returned to KBM in 2019 for three more starts and his first career top-five finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Herbst only started one Truck Series race in 2020 and 2021 while focusing on his Xfinity Series career, but he added another top-five finish to his resume. He joined David Gilliland Racing for the Daytona Road Course race in 2021 and finished fifth overall.

The Las Vegas native will now join two other DGR drivers at the Daytona International Speedway. He will control the No. 17 while Hailie Deegan will drive the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 and Tanner Gray will drive the No. 15 Ford F-150.

Herbst Will Return to SHR To Pursue the Playoffs Again

The Las Vegas native made his SHR debut in 2021 as he replaced Chase Briscoe in the No. 98. Herbst had big driving shoes to fill considering that Briscoe had won nine times during the 2020 season. He didn’t reach Victory Lane, but he finished 11th in the championship standings after reaching the playoffs and ending the year with 13 top-10 finishes and five top-fives.

SHR announced on November 15 that Herbst will return to the No. 98 for the second consecutive season. Monster Energy will also continue to serve as his primary partner as part of a relationship dating back to the 2019 season when Herbst drove part-time in both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

“Monster Energy has been a great partner,” Herbst said in a statement on November 15. “They’ve been with me for quite a few years and to have their support in my career means everything. We’ve been close to getting them to victory lane a few times, and I want to get them there soon. I’m excited that they’ll be back with me on the No. 98 Ford Mustang in 2022, as well. Big things are coming for this team.”

