NASCAR Alters Xfinity Race Start Time Amid Weather Concerns

The schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway has undergone a change due to weather concerns. NASCAR has moved up the start time of the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 27.

According to an update from the sanctioning body, the Alsco Uniforms 300 will now take place at 12 p.m. ET instead of 1 p.m. ET. FS1 will still provide coverage as the field of 38 drivers compete for the win at the 1.5-mile track. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney will take over the booth for the annual FOX Sports Drivers Only broadcast.

The Xfinity Series race will move ahead in an attempt to beat the rain. Meanwhile, the Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway will still potentially take place at 7:05 p.m. ET and 7:50 p.m. ET, respectively. FS1 will provide coverage for both sessions.

The Forecast Sets Up Potential Delays

The forecast does not look favorable for a busy day of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There is a high percentage chance of rain at the North Carolina track throughout the afternoon and into the evening, which could lead to multiple delays or a postponement.

According to The Weather Channel, the forecast calls for temperatures in the high 50s throughout the day. There is a 73 percent chance of rain at 12 p.m. ET. It increases to 87 percent by 1 p.m. ET and it remains around 87 percent until 8 p.m. ET.

The current forecast sets up a day when the Xfinity Series drivers are unable to complete the full race. Another scenario is that they are only able to complete part of the race before the race brings it to an early end. Neither scenario is favorable for NASCAR fans as they prepare for Memorial Day weekend.

The Cup Series Race Remains a Question Mark

The Xfinity Series race is not the only one facing questions due to the potential inclement weather. The status of the Coca-Cola 600 also remains in doubt due to the forecast on Sunday, May 28.

According to AccuWeather, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s and a 70 percent chance of rain in the morning. This percentage remains the same into the afternoon, which is when the teams and drivers will begin preparing for the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.

The Coca-Cola 600 begins at 6 p.m. ET (FOX), so the focus will remain on the evening forecast. This is not much of an improvement. The temperatures are supposed to hover around 60 degrees while the percentage of precipitation drops down to 60.

There is a recent example of weather impacting the Coca-Cola 600. Back in 2020, the Cup Series drivers began the Crown Jewel event on a Sunday, but rainfall brought out the red flag and led to a nearly 80-minute delay.

The Cup Series drivers were able to complete the race, but they ultimately took the checkered flag after midnight due to the extensive delay and a late caution that sent them to overtime. Brad Keselowski prevailed over Jimmie Johnson, and he scored his lone win of the 2020 season. Though NASCAR officials later disqualified Johnson due to the No. 48 Chevrolet failing post-race inspection.