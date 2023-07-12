Sheldon Creed Sets NASCAR Cup Series Debut

Sheldon Creed is about to take on the top drivers in NASCAR. He has set the date for his first-ever start in the Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series regular will pull double duty during the race weekend at Kansas Speedway in September. He will make his regular start in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on September 9 and then he will join Live Fast Motorsports for his Cup debut on September 10.

Creed will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro at the intermediate track, which will have a familiar scheme. Whelen Engineering will continue its support of Creed while taking over the Cup Series car. The sponsor will also have a special 9/11 Never Forget logo on the doors.

🚨 Announcement 🚨 We're excited to announce that @sheldoncreed will be teaming up with Live Fast Motorsports at Kansas Speedway to pilot the No. 78 @WhelenEng Chevy Camaro! pic.twitter.com/7mussN7Qlb — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) July 12, 2023

“Whelen is proud to sponsor Sheldon Creed’s first-ever race in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Peter Tiezzi, III, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering Company, Inc.

“The special 9/11 Never Forget graphic on the No. 78 car is a small way to show our support for first responders and remember the brave men and women who lost their lives on that day and in the years since.”

Creed Has Limited National Series Experience at Kansas

Creed has made more than 100 starts in the national NASCAR series — 54 in the Xfinity Series and 76 in the Craftsman Truck Series. He is currently winless in the No. 2 RCR Chevrolet, but he won eight races and a Truck Series championship for GMS Racing.

Creed doesn’t have extensive experience at Kansas Speedway. He has five Truck Series starts at the intermediate track and one Xfinity Series start with a best finish of second during the 2020 Truck Series season.

The California native does have success in another racing series. He won the 2018 ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway and secured the championship before moving up to the Truck Series.

“I’m excited to race a Cup race for the first time as that’s been the dream for a long time,” Creed said in a press release. “Whelen is a great company and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports. We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

A Change Set Up This Cup Series Opportunity

Finding an opportunity to make a Cup Series debut is not a simple matter. The hopeful driver needs a sponsor to make it happen, and they need an available seat.

A significant offseason change set up this Cup Series opportunity. Live Fast Motorsports announced on December 1, 2022, that they would switch manufacturers. The team would begin to field the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro after two seasons running a Ford Mustang.

“Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet,” team co-owner BJ McLeod said in a press release in December. “Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance.”

Creed will now join the list of drivers that have controlled the No. 78 Chevrolet. McLeod has made 12 starts while Josh Bilicki has made five. Xfinity Series regular Anthony Alfredo rounds out the group with two starts of his own.