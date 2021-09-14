Sheldon Creed Moving to Xfinity Series Full-Time

The defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion is moving up to another level. Sheldon Creed will leave GMS Racing after defending his title and join Richard Childress Racing for a full-time Xfinity Series run in 2022.

RCR issued the announcement press release on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The organization noted that Creed will make his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 19. He will then compete for points and a spot in the playoffs throughout the year. The team did not reveal the number on Creed’s stock car or the sponsors that will help him pursue a championship.

Creed has multiple championships on his career resume. He won the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 after reaching Victory Lane four times. He then won five more times during the 2020 Truck Series season and locked up another title. Creed is currently competing in the 2021 playoffs and already has three wins in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

“Sheldon has proved himself as a talented driver during his short NASCAR Career and we know that he will help contribute to RCR’s competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series program with his drive to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “I am looking forward to watching his career continue to develop as a RCR driver and feel confident that he will represent RCR well both on and off the track.”

Creed Has Aimed for an Xfinity Series Ride Throughout 2021

While he remains focused on defending his Truck Series title and adding another championship trophy to the GMS Racing collection, Creed has continued to plan for his future. He has spoken about his 2022 plans throughout the season, explaining that he wanted to move to either Xfinity or Cup instead of becoming a Truck Series “lifer.”

Creed will now have the opportunity to suit up in another series while pursuing a championship. He will also join an organization with a history of success in the Xfinity Series. Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Clint Bowyer, and Austin Dillon have all headed to Victory Lane while representing RCR.

“To drive for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing and have the support of Richard Childress means everything to me,” Creed said in the press release. “So many current NASCAR Cup Series stars got their start in RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, so it is an honor to be able to add my name to that prestigious list. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to 2022.”

Questions Remain About RCR’s Driver Lineup

With Creed moving up to the Xfinity Series and joining RCR, there are now questions about the number of cars on the track each week. Will the team expand to two cars, or will Creed replace an Xfinity Series playoff driver?

RCR currently fields the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro in Xfinity with Myatt Snider as the driver. The 26-year-old is currently in his first full-time season with RCR after making all 33 starts in 2020 for multiple teams. He has a spot secure in the playoffs after winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his first trip to Victory Lane as an Xfinity Series driver. He will now pursue a championship with the team before Creed makes the move.

There is no limit on the number of entries that Xfinity Series teams can field each week, so RCR could expand to a two-driver stable with both Snider and Creed. The team would just have to determine if it could afford to do so in 2022.

While RCR has not provided a definitive answer about its plans, the team did choose to use language in the press release that opened the door for a second driver. The team said that it would announce “additional details about the driver lineup” at a later date.

