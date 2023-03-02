Spire Motorsports Adds New Primary Partner for Richmond

Spire Motorsports has added a new primary partner for the spring trip to Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series team has joined forces with Bluegreen Vacations.

Spire Motorsports announced the news ahead of the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The team said that Bluegreen Vacations will take over Corey LaJoie‘s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 2.

This partnership with Bluegreen Vacations is a first for Spire Motorsports, but it is nothing new for LaJoie. He has enjoyed a partnership with the company for multiple years. He will just continue it while showcasing a bright, multicolored scheme.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Spire Motorsports as sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway,” said Ray Lopez Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Bluegreen Vacations.

“At Bluegreen, our mission is to help our owners enjoy memorable vacation experiences. This event will put our owners right in the middle of the action, providing them with what we hope will be an unforgettable experience.

LaJoie Has Turned Heads Early in 2023

The partnership with Bluegreen Vacations follows the first two points-paying races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. LaJoie has used these events to turn heads on the track and score some crucial points.

The driver of the No. 7 kicked off the year with a 16th-place finish in the Daytona 500. This was nothing out of the ordinary based on his past superspeedway events. However, he followed it up by earning a stage point at Auto Club Speedway and securing a 14th-place finish.

The race at Auto Club Speedway, in particular, featured LaJoie lining up 12th overall after rain and snow washed out qualifying. He proceeded to keep a spot near the front of the pack while battling some of the biggest names in the Cup Series. There were some incidents, such as him spinning Brad Keselowski, but he still delivered a solid performance for Spire Motorsports.

LaJoie Has Work Ahead of Him

LaJoie is now 13th in the Cup Series standings after his solid start to the season, and he has plans to keep this momentum with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This a track where he has 10 starts in the Cup Series and three top-20 finishes.

The races at Las Vegas and Atlanta Motor Speedway will provide LaJoie and Spire Motorsports with opportunities to stack points before races where they expect to struggle. The veteran driver has remained vocal in his assessment that the team will not have the same level of speed at short tracks, such as Richmond Raceway. Though he has optimism about his ability to perform at the rest of the intermediate tracks and superspeedways throughout 2023.

“I think we’re going to get a little more help on some intermediate body scans, stuff from GM that has been helping with simulator times, so I think you’re going to see us be in play at the speedways and run well,” LaJoie told media members during Daytona 500 Media Day.