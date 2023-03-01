Brad Keselowski & Joey Logano Can Break Their Vegas Tie

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 5. This event provides RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski and Team Penske’s Joey Logano with an opportunity to break their tie on the wins list.

Both Cup Series champions enter the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with three trips to Victory Lane. Logano has the most recent success with wins in 2019 (spring), 2020 (spring), and 2022 (fall).

Keselowski, for comparison, first won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the 2014 Cup Series season. He swept the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. He then returned to Victory Lane in 2016 and 2018 (fall).

Logano and Keselowski lead all active drivers with their three wins. Fellow Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are second on the list as they have both celebrated two wins each at the Nevada track.

A ‘Retired’ Driver Has the Most Wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There are multiple drivers that have achieved success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jeff Gordon, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Mark Martin, Sterling Marlin, and Kurt Busch are examples of one-time winners.

The list of multi-time winners is shorter. Carl Edwards, Harvick, Truex, and Jeff Burton all have two wins each. Matt Kenseth, Keselowski, and Logano all have three wins each.

Another champion holds the record for most wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jimmie Johnson has celebrated after four Cup Series races at the Nevada track, and he is the only driver to win three straight events (2005, 2006, 2007). His fourth win was in 2010.

If either Keselowski or Logano can win on March 5, they can tie the seven-time champion for the most trips to Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They can also join Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch on the short list of drivers that have secured a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

History Favors Logano’s Pursuit of Wins

Will Logano or Keselowski win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and break this tie? There is no clear answer. That being said, history favors the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

There are five drivers that won the Cup Series championship and then followed it up by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the following season. Kenseth (2003 champion) did this in 2004 while Johnson (2006-2010 champion) did it in 2007 and 2010. Tony Stewart (2011 champion) and Kevin Harvick (2014 champion) both followed this trend in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Logano also achieved this feat by winning the 2018 Cup Series championship and then winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway early in the 2019 season. Now, he will have another opportunity after winning the 2022 Cup Series championship. He will pursue this goal at the track where he has been particularly strong in recent seasons.

Granted, the past five races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have produced five different winners. Logano and Alex Bowman split the 2022 races while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson each won once in 2021. Kurt Busch won the 2020 fall race for Chip Ganassi Racing while celebrating in his hometown.