Spire Motorsports Celebrates ‘Monumental Day’ With Multi-Year Partner

Spire Motorsports has celebrated an important day in its history. The NASCAR Cup Series organization has landed a multi-year partner for both full-time entries.

According to a press release, Gainbridge will serve as a primary partner of both Corey LaJoie‘s No. 7 Chevrolet and Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on an alternating basis starting with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9. Gainbridge will then alternate between both entries for 16 of the final 18 races in 2023.

It's my honor to announce that @SpireMotorsport and @GainbridgeLife have entered a multi-year partnership and will be on my @TeamChevy Camaro for multiple races, starting this weekend in Atlanta. This is the product of years of hard work and will help bring stability to our team.… pic.twitter.com/0xxviOaaum — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) July 5, 2023

“Today is a monumental day and a pivotal moment as we welcome Gainbridge to the Spire Motorsports family,” said team co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr. “This is the culmination of uncompromised dedication and hard work by many people.

“When we made the commitment to bet on NASCAR and become team owners almost five years ago, achieving a seminal moment like this was a foundational part of the plan. The mission of Spire Motorsports has always been both giving and earning respect. We undertook this journey to prove ourselves to the industry while positioning our team to work with and represent global brands. This announcement validates that journey.”

Gainbrige Has a Presence Across Multiple Racing Series

The move into the NASCAR Cup Series is significant for Gainbridge, which is part of the Group 1001 financial services company. However, it only further strengthens Gainbridge’s presence in motorsports.

The company has ties to multiple racing series and drivers. Gainbridge is the primary partner of Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Rev Racing team in the Craftsman Truck Series, as well as Colton Herta and the No. 26 Andretti Autosport team in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Along with supporting drivers, Gainbridge is also the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500 and a founding partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

“Gainbridge values opportunity through access, integrity, and empowerment, and that resonates strongly with Spire Motorsports,” added Dickerson and Puchyr. “Partnering with Gainbridge, an organization that understands and appreciates our vision, continues to substantiate our principles.

“We recognize the work is still just beginning, and we’re eager to continue elevating our program to position Gainbridge as one of the most visible and influential brands on the starting grid.”

The Deal Extends to Another NASCAR Series

The foundation of this significant deal is the sponsorship of the No. 7 and No. 77 Chevrolets. Though there is another factor that extends to a different NASCAR series.

The press release also announced that Group 1001 will serve as the primary partner of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado during the Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8.

Spire Motorsports will have a special guest driver for the Truck Series race as IndyCar Series driver/2022 SRX Series champion Marco Andretti will take over the No. 7. He will make his Truck Series debut at a track where he has 15 career IndyCar Series starts.

Andretti made his official NASCAR debut during the 2022 season as he joined Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Roval. He finished 36th after a multi-car incident also involving Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton. Now, Andretti will take on another series while continuing to gain experience in NASCAR.

“I can’t wait to get my feet wet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Andretti said in a press release. “I’m grateful for Group 1001 and Spire Motorsports for making this happen. I have a lot of laps in an Indy car around Mid-Ohio. It’s going to be a bit different but a lot of fun. The Cup Series guys I have spoken to said I will love it.”