Rev Racing Expands in NASCAR With Major Partnership

Rev Racing is taking on a new challenge. The competition arm of the Drive for Diversity program has forged an alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports and will take on the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

Kyle Busch met with media members at Phoenix Raceway on November 4. Rev Racing owners Max and Jennifer Siegel and driver Nick Sanchez joined him to unveil the new program. They announced that Rev Racing will have a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports as it takes on the full Truck Series schedule.

🚨Alert: Rev Racing will be expanding into the National Series in 2023, fielding a full-time ride in the @NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with its technical partner, @KBMteam. @Nicksanchez080, will pilot the No. 2 @GainbridgeLife Chevrolet. Full story👉 https://t.co/CBfhFIM9TL pic.twitter.com/PXAw2OgR1m — Rev Racing (@RevRacin) November 4, 2022

Nick Sanchez, the reigning ARCA Menards Series champion, will be the team’s driver. He will control the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado with Gainbridge as his primary partner. This entry will serve as the de facto third truck in the Kyle Busch Motorsports lineup as the team makes the move from Toyota to Chevrolet.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization,” Siegel said in a press release. “With our unwavering focus on a commitment to diversify the sport while putting a model in place to train and prepare drivers for the next level of competition, and because of our strategic partnership with Gainbridge announced earlier this year, we have never been more prepared for this next stage of advancement. Working with our technical partners at KBM and Chevrolet, we know Rev Racing and Nick are positioned for competitive excellence.”

Sanchez Chose To Join Rev Racing’s Truck Team

While Sanchez focused on winning the ARCA Menards Series championship, he also made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He joined BJ McLeod Motorsports and Big Machine Racing for a part-time schedule in 2022, a run that included a top-10 finish at Martinsville Speedway.

There were questions about Sanchez’s future as the season progressed. There was a possibility that he could move up to the Xfinity Series full-time and pursue his first career win, but he ultimately chose to stick with Rev Racing and take on the Truck Series schedule.

Sanchez provided a simple explanation for his choice during the press conference on November 4. He said that sticking with Rev Racing and joining forces with Kyle Busch Motorsports just provided him with the best opportunity to win, plain and simple.

“I’m very excited to continue driving for Max and Rev Racing in the Truck Series in 2023,” Sanchez added in a press release. ”To be able to join forces with our technical partner, KBM, is a great opportunity for me to learn how to win on a regular basis. Continuing my relationship with Chevrolet and Gainbridge is something that I value greatly and this is seemingly another step in our long-term plan/goal.”

Kyle Busch Motorsports Has Supported Rev Racing Drivers

The official partnership is not the first time that Kyle Busch Motorsports has provided some support to Rev Racing. However, the team has previously done so in different ways by providing seats for up-and-coming drivers.

As Busch noted in the press conference, KBM trucks have been the home of Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez after they left Rev Racing. Both drivers reached Victory Lane with the team. Suarez captured the 2016 race at Phoenix while Wallace won five races with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Sanchez will now be the latest driver to pursue a win after spending time with Rev Racing, albeit with a different name on his firesuit. He will continue to drive for Rev Racing after delivering four ARCA Menards Series wins to the team, as well as its second championship.