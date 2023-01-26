Stewart-Haas Racing Caps Off January With Driver Extension

Stewart-Haas Racing has capped off the month of January with a big move. The NASCAR Cup Series team has announced an extension for Chase Briscoe.

SHR issued a press release on January 26 and confirmed that Briscoe will be back in the No. 14 Ford Mustang as part of a multi-year extension. The team did not reveal the number of years, only saying that the extension will keep him in the lineup “for many more seasons.”

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results. Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come,” Tony Stewart said in a press release.

As part of the announcement, Briscoe will continue to have multiple sponsors back for the 2023 season. This list includes Mahindra Ag North America, HighPoint.com, Rush Truck Centers, Magical Vacation Planner, Ford Performance Racing School, Code 3 Associates, Cummins, and Mobil Delvac 1.

Briscoe Solidifies a Key Part of the Lineup

There have been many questions about SHR and the drivers that will represent the organization after the 2023 season considering that Kevin Harvick will retire while Aric Almirola will face questions throughout the year about whether he will return for 2024.

The other question mark is over on the No. 41 team. Ryan Preece took over for Cole Custer, and he signed a one-year deal. How he performs in 2023 will play a role in the future of that specific entry.

The announcement that Briscoe will return solidifies a key part of the lineup after an offseason of questions. It guarantees that the team will be able to build around him as he lives out a dream with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart,” Briscoe said. “To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it. Tony and Gene have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this organization.”

Briscoe Achieved Multiple Goals in 2022

The 2022 season was significant for both Briscoe and SHR. The Indiana native entered his second year fresh off winning Rookie of the Year, and he went out and captured his first career win at Phoenix Raceway in what was his 40th start.

Briscoe’s season continued with him competing in the playoffs and surviving the Rounds of 16 and 12. He moved on to the Round of Eight and came within mere laps of winning at Martinsville Speedway and reaching the championship four for the first time in his career.

Briscoe did not contend for the title, but he was able to show that he can contend in the Cup Series while driving for a Hall of Famer. Now he has received a multi-year extension that will help him pursue even more wins at the top level of NASCAR.