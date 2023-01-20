Stewart-Haas Racing Releases 2 New Schemes for Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing has put two important pieces in place. The NASCAR Cup Series team has revealed two schemes for Ryan Preece’s debut season in the No. 41.

SHR dropped two different looks on January 20. The first was the United Rentals scheme that Preece will use during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The No. 41 Ford Mustang will feature white and blue colors with massive United Rentals logos on the sides and hood.

Building a strong 2023 season.@RyanPreece_ is piloting the No. 41 @UnitedRentals Ford Mustang this season, starting at the Clash. pic.twitter.com/HskhgZiUkm — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 20, 2023

The Clash will be the first of multiple select races that will feature United Rentals as Preece’s primary partner. The company will continue its relationship with the Connecticut native, which has spanned multiple series and teams.

For example, Preece had United Rentals as his primary partner during the 2021 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He drove for Rick Ware Racing during the exhibition weekend, and he secured a spot in the main event.

“We surpassed our expectations at The Clash last year,” Preece said in a release from SHR. “For every race, my expectation is to show up and try to win, but just making that race was a big deal for me and for that team. I felt like we could’ve had a top-10 effort but, unfortunately, we had a brake failure.

“As far as our goals and what we have set for this year, I know what my goal is and that’s to win. I feel really strongly about the relationship that I have with Chad [Johnston, crew chief] and what we’re capable of doing together.”

The Second Scheme Will Debut at Daytona International Speedway

Following the trip to Los Angeles, Preece will head to Florida for the season-opening Daytona 500. He will showcase a new Haas scheme while taking on the superspeedway for the seventh time in Cup Series competition.

The No. 41 will feature a red, black, and white scheme during the Crown Jewel event. There will be massive Haas Automation logos on the sides and the hood as Preece represents the company for the first time.

Tooling that gets the job done this season.@RyanPreece_ will debut the No. 41 @Haas_Automation Ford Mustang at the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/zyef5rpmcv — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 20, 2023

Preece has contended for strong finishes during his limited starts at Daytona International Speedway. He has top-10 finishes in three of his six starts with a fourth-place run in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leading the way.

There will be more races featuring both the United Rentals and Haas Automation schemes as Preece returns to full-time competition. However, there are no details thus far about when he will showcase these looks after the first two races in 2023.

Preece Will Have Security During the 2023 Season

The 2023 season will be Preece’s first as a full-time Cup Series driver since 2021, his last with JTG Daugherty Racing. He will set out to secure his first career win in the series, and he will have the benefit of added security.

Preece had a difficult task entering the 2021 season. The No. 37 was not a chartered entry, so he did not have a guaranteed spot in every race. NASCAR also only used qualifying sessions in a limited number of races.

Preece went ahead and turned in strong performances early to pile up some crucial points. This included a sixth-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a ninth-place finish at the Daytona Road Course.

The 2023 season is a different matter entirely. Preece has a guaranteed spot in every race considering that the No. 41 is a chartered entry. He will still have to focus on qualifying near the front of the pack, but he won’t have to worry about another driver taking his spot in the lineup.