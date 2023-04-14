Talladega Superspeedway Honors Ryan Blaney Ahead of Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway is taking time ahead of the NASCAR weekend to honor Ryan Blaney during a special ceremony. The Team Penske driver will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park.

According to a press release, the ceremony will take place on Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT. The event will kick off the weekend, which features the ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

The induction ceremony returned in 2022 after a nine-year hiatus. Talladega Superspeedway marked the occasion by inducting Clint Bowyer and park co-founder Ken Allen Sr. into the Walk of Fame. Now, Blaney will join the esteemed list as the tradition continues.

“Ryan Blaney’s continued success of superspeedway racing earns him a well-deserved spot in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Ryan is always a contender when he races here, and I know he’ll keep running up front for many years to come.”

Blaney Has Achieved Success at Talladega Superspeedway

A North Carolina native, Blaney has celebrated several wins during his time in the national NASCAR series. He has four wins in the Craftsman Truck Series, seven in the Xfinity Series, and seven in the Cup Series.

Two of Blaney’s wins at the top level of NASCAR took place in Alabama. He won the 1000Bulbs.com 500 in 2019 after leading 35 laps, which helped him move to the next round of the playoffs.

WHAT. A. FINISH! Ryan Blaney wins it, paying out one bettor $12,000 on a $1,000 bet 😳#MakeItReign

pic.twitter.com/OtBSmJQ5Xr — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 23, 2020

Blaney’s second win at Talladega Superspeedway took place the following season. He won the 2020 Geico 500 after a charge on the final lap. Blaney was able to pass Kevin Harvick after taking the white flag and then he crossed the finish line inches ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while several drivers crashed behind them.

Blaney nearly won his third race at Talladega Superspeedway during the 2022 season. He and Chase Elliott were on the front row together on the final lap while battling for the win.

Michael McDowell pushed Blaney to the front, which briefly gave him the advantage. However, Erik Jones then pushed Elliott back to the lead in the dogleg and helped the Georgia native capture the win. Blaney crossed the finish line second overall.

The List Talladega Winners Features Hall of Famers & Champions

The Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Park celebrated NASCAR’s biggest stars with induction ceremonies running from 1995 to 2013. Several legends of the sport were inducted ahead of pivotal race weekends in Alabama.

This list includes such names as Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Darrell Waltrip, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Harry Gant, Terry Labonte, and Brad Keselowski.

The list also includes Bobby Hamilton, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Speedy Thompson, Morgan Shepherd, Kasey Kahne, Benny Parsons, Alan Kulwicki, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Red Byron, Bobby Isaac, Fred Lorenzen, Fonty Flock, Herb Thomas, Rex White, Jack Smith, Bill Rexford, and Jim Paschal.

The first inductees into the Walk of Fame were some of the sport’s biggest icons. “The Alabama Gang” consisting of Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, and Neil Bonnett were all inducted by the board.