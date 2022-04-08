Clint Bowyer Receives Major Honor from Talladega Superspeedway

The 2008 Xfinity Series champion has just received a major honor. Talladega Superspeedway officials have announced that driver-turned-analyst Clint Bowyer will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame.

The track media team issued a press release on April 8 and announced that the ceremony will take place on April 22, two days prior to the Geico 500 Cup Series race. The Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party, which will be the first in nine years, will take place from 5-9 p.m. CT and will kick off the tripleheader weekend featuring the ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Man, how cool. Always one of my favorite tracks. There’s nothing like winning in front of that rowdy Alabama crowd. And to have any kind’ve presence in a park named after a hero like Davey Allison is unbelievable! https://t.co/aOsRDoOqTT — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 8, 2022

“Clint Bowyer has been a great friend to NASCAR, and especially Talladega Superspeedway over the years,” said Speedway President Brian Crichton in the release. “With his constant smile and whit, Clint has always showcased a special interest for our iconic venue, as well as our local community. Davey [Allison], an Alabama native, felt the same way about the track and our region. Clint is definitely the perfect NASCAR legend to help bring back the tradition of the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park.”

Bowyer Joins a Stacked List of Winners

The Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Park celebrated NASCAR’s biggest stars with induction ceremonies running from 1995 to 2013. Such names as Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Darrell Waltrip, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Harry Gant, Terry Labonte, and Brad Keselowski all joined the esteemed list after reaching Victory lane at the Alabama superspeedway.

The list also includes Bobby Hamilton, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Speedy Thompson, Morgan Shepherd, Kasey Kahne, Benny Parsons, Alan Kulwicki, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Red Byron, Bobby Isaac, Fred Lorenzen, Fonty Flock, Herb Thomas, Rex White, Jack Smith, Bill Rexford, and Jim Paschal.

Of course, the first inductees into the Walk of Fame were some of the sport’s biggest icons. “The Alabama Gang” consisting of Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, and Neil Bonnett were inducted by decree of the board.

Bowyer Reached Victory Lane Twice at Talladega Superspeedway

Bowyer first captured the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway during the 2010 season. He won the Amp Energy Juice 500 playoff race after leading 19 laps in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing entry and holding off fellow playoff driver Kevin Harvick.

Bowyer brought RCR back to Victory Lane during the second Talladega Superspeedway race in 2011. Though he was not eligible for the championship chase at the time. He won the Good Sam Club 500 on October 23, 2011, after going winless during the regular season.

Along with winning twice at Talladega Superspeedway, Bowyer played a pivotal role in creating a tradition off of the track. He helped create “The Big One on the BLVD,” a massive event that takes place on the Friday before the Cup Series race. This annual event features a parade, live music, driver appearances, and very odd competitions between the fans. For example, the 2022 iteration will feature BBQ Sauce Wrestling if it receives enough votes.

