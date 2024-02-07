Toby Keith Loved NASCAR and NASCAR Loved Toby Keith

Toby Keith, singer-songwriter, country music superstar, fierce patriot, and big NASCAR fan — he loved wrestling and football, too — died yesterday following a battle with stomach cancer. Toby Keith had 20 Number 1 hits on the Billboard country charts, including “Red Solo Cup,” Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

From the 1990s into the early 2000s, and beyond, fans at any NASCAR race likely heard Keith’s earnest, heartfelt songs, often about the greatness of America and American life, blaring from loudspeakers or campers. His rendition of the national anthem at the Phoenix Raceway in 1999 perfectly captures his deep voice, patriotism, and mutual affiliation with NASCAR.

NASCAR Tributes for Toby Keith

On news of Keith’s passing, Michael Waltrip, two-time Daytona 500 winner and now Fox Sports racing commentator, wrote: “I just shed a tear of joy. Thought of Toby and Dale having a Red Solo Cup toast.”

Retired NASCAR driver and racing commentator Clint Bowyer, tweeted: “Spent most of the day driving today. Wasn’t on the phone much and just sat there listening to Toby Keith. What an awesome person, talent, and proud American curtesy [sic] of the red, white, and blue he was.

Likewise, Erik Jones, No. 43, tweeted: “Waking up to news of Toby Keith passing sure hurts. Lot of great memories listening to his music with so many great friends.”

As much as NASCAR loved Toby Keith, he loved NASCAR. Certainly, NASCAR people. Keith spent a couple years playing for the semi-pro Oklahoma City Drillers, affiliated with the original USFL, but Keith was also a big race fan. Keith was the Grand Marshall at the 2013 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Miami. He famously prefaced the ‘most famous words in motorsports’ with “time to get in, sit down, shut up, and hold on! Drivers, start your engines!”

And in one of the more touching tributes, last September following news of Keith’s cancer diagnosis, Team Penske released the PPG Pain Scheme for its 3 cars leading up to the race at the Kansas Speedway. All 3 cars, Joey Logano’s, Ryan Blaney’s, and Austin Cindric’s, had Toby Keith painted on the name rails.

“I Love NASCAR”

NASCAR, certainly NASCAR fans, and Toby Keith proved a happy pairing. In 2004, Cledus T. Judd (Barry Poole) remade Keith’s “I Love This Bar,” into “I Love NASCAR.” Keith famously puts in a cameo in the parody song. When Cledus calls out, “how ’bout you, Toby,” the singer delivers: “I love NASCAR.”

The song goes: “I like football. I like my wrestlin’. I like a good game of air hockey. I like some ping pong now an’ then. How about you, Toby?”

Keith responds: ” I love NASCAR! It’s my kind of race. Just to see Big E back on the track, would put a smile on every face. No one drove a car quite like Earnhardt. Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom, I love NASCAR.”

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Toby Keith collected cars, in addition to hanging with NASCAR drivers. In May, 2022, in one of Keith’s final performances, he headlined a veterans tribute at Daytona International Speedway. A shrewd businessman worth hundreds of millions, in addition to cars, Keith bred horses.

This mash-up of Toby Keith’s “Made in America” with NASCAR footage is likely to garner thousands more views.