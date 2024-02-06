Stars Mourn Country Hitmaker Toby Keith, Dead at 62

Country music superstar Toby Keith died on February 5, 2024, according to a statement issued by his family. Keith, who made headlines when he turned down an offer in 2012 to be a judge on “American Idol,” was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Keith “died peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Celebrity tributes have poured in on social media for Keith, who had 20 Number One Billboard hits, according to the Associated Press (AP), including “Red Solo Cup,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Toby Keith Recently Performed His First Concerts Since His Cancer Diagnosis

Keith made occasional appearances during his cancer battle, including a ceremony in November 2022 when he was presented with the BMI Icon Award, given to songwriters who have demonstrated a “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.”

The year before his diagnosis, according to BMI, he was also given the National Medal of Arts and the Academy of Country Music’s prestigious Merle Haggard Spirit Award, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He had already been inducted into the all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Keith made headlines in 2012 when he revealed in an interview, according to Billboard, that he turned down an offer to become the next judge on “American Idol” when producers were looking for a star to replace rocker Steven Tyler. Keith said at the time that the demanding schedule conflicted too much with his touring.

Fans and friends had hoped Keith’s health was on the rebound when, in December 2023, he played two shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, his first official headlining shows since his cancer diagnosis, according to People.

In an October YouTube video announcing the concerts, he said, “Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas.”

“It’ll be my first two shows,” he continued. “They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again. First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life.”

“Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit,” Keith said. “I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, and their three grown children, per Today.

Famous Friends Pay Tribute to Toby Keith on Social Media

Tributes from Keith’s famous friends in the music industry began rolling in on social media as soon as his family announced his death.

Carrie Underwood shared several photos of her and Keith on Instagram and wrote, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! “We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!! See you again someday, friend.”

Jelly Roll paid tribute in his Instagram Stories, sharing that he sang Keith’s first hit from 1993, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” at “every show last year.”

“Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP,” he wrote.

Rising country star Zach Bryan tweeted, “Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear. Rest in peace friend, we love you.”

In an interview on February 7, Kid Rock told Fox News, “He was such an incredible talent, and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should not forget what a fun guy he was.”

Reminiscing about how many times they had each played USO tours overseas, he added, “We used to joke about who went over there more because me and him definitely have tens, if not 20 times, that we had been there. Spending Christmas and Thanksgiving, just whenever we were called we went to do it.”