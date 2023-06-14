Toyota Confirms Johnson’s Racing Return in 2024

The seven-time champion is set to make more NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2024. This time, Jimmie Johnson will do so behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry.

Toyota Racing Development USA President David Wilson confirmed this on June 14 during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” Wilson did not provide any details about the races in which Johnson will compete, but he confirmed that they will feature a Toyota.

“100 percent. Yes, you will see him in a Toyota,” Wilson said on June 14. “That will be very moving and emotional for me personally, professionally, for Toyota.

“Now I’ll let Jimmie fill in the blank, but I will just say that Jimmie Johnson will be racing a Toyota Camry before he is done as a race car driver.”

The Toyota Debut Follows Another Major Change

The reason why Wilson faced these questions is that Legacy Motor Club will undergo a significant change over the offseason. The team that Johnson co-owns with Maury Gallagher will switch to Toyota Racing Development.

Legacy MC announced this news on May 2 ahead of the trip to Kansas Speedway. The team confirmed that it will close out the season with Chevrolet before moving over to Toyota for 2024 and beyond.

The Cup Series team will help expand the lineup to eight full-time Toyota entries. Depending on the weekend, there could be 10 if Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing each field their third entries.

23XI Racing has fielded its third entry in one event thus far. Travis Pastrana controlled it during the Daytona 500. It will return for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with accomplished racer Kamui Kobayashi behind the wheel.

Legacy MC, for comparison, has fielded the No. 84 in three events. Johnson first controlled it during the Daytona 500 before bringing it back for Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson Will First Fill Out His Chevrolet Schedule

Johnson has made three starts in the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro in 2023, and he has more racing on his schedule. Next up is the trip to Chicago for the inaugural street race.

Johnson will be in the lineup on the streets of The Windy City, and he will have a new scheme on his No. 84. He will showcase Carvana as his primary partner for the second time in 2023.

The new scheme, which Johnson and Carvana revealed on June 14, features a blue base with yellow accents. There is also a subtle design on the sides and roof that give the appearance of wood paneling.

Johnson will put this scheme on display as he tries to learn the Chicago Street Course alongside his fellow drivers. They will take to the streets on Saturday, July 1, for a 50-minute practice session. They will then immediately take part in qualifying, which will feature two rounds and two groups.

Johnson will secure his spot in the starting lineup on July 1, and then he will be done with his on-track obligations. Though the drivers have a required appearance later that night on the concert stages.

The actual race will take place on Sunday, July 2. Johnson and the other Cup Series drivers will take on the historic event at 5:30 p.m. ET as NBC provides coverage.