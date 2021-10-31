Travis Pastrana Recruits 2 Cup Champions for Nitro Rallycross

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry will not be the only NASCAR Cup Series champion making his Nitro Rallycross debut. Travis Pastrana has also recruited the 2018 and 2020 champions for his action-packed racing series.

The Nitro Rallycross founder headed to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 31, to watch the final elimination race in the Round of Eight. He also spent time recruiting drivers to join Kyle Busch in the remaining rounds of the Nitro Rallycross inaugural season. So far, he has landed Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. Per the Nitro Rallycross Twitter account, Kyle Larson expressed interest but told Pastrana that his wife said: “absolutely not.”

The conversation started with the defending Cup Series champion. Pastrana asked Elliott if he has watched Nitro Rallycross, prompting the Hendrick Motorsports driver to say that he “wants in” on the action.

“100%. I want in,” Elliott said. “It looks like a blast. Yeah, man, I think it would be a lot of fun. I’m down to do that if I can talk you into jumping out of an airplane. I would love to do that. It’d be a lot of fun.”

Elliott did not reveal when he will suit up and compete in Nitro Rallycross. That information will come at a later date, but he will have the opportunity to test his skills against a wide assortment of talented drivers.

Pastrana’s Pitch to Logano Lasted Roughly One Sentence

Following a conversation with Elliott and Busch, Pastrana chased down Logano. He walked up to the 2018 Cup Series champion and said that he was recruiting for Nitro Rallycross. He did not make it beyond the opening sentence before Logano responded with, “put me in.”

Logano continued and asked if Pastrana was actually making the formal invitation and when he could get in. They did not land on a specific date, but Pastrana told Logano that he has a car available for him and that there are three rounds remaining in the season after the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

The Nitro Rallycross season will first head to Phoenix and the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on November 13-14. This two-day event will feature Busch in the Zip Recruiter car, and it could also include one or two other champions.

Following the trip to Phoenix, Nitro Rallycross will head to Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Cali. on November 20-21. The season will come to an end with the December 4-5 races at The Firm (Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park) outside of Gainesville, Fla.

Busch Has Spent Time Preparing for His Nitro Rallycross Debut

While Logano and Elliott both reached verbal agreements with Pastrana on October 31 at Martinsville Speedway, Busch announced his deal days prior. He and Nitro Rallycross announced on October 27 that he will remain in Phoenix after the championship race and prepare for this unique style of racing.

There are still two weeks remaining before Busch makes his Nitro Rallycross debut, but he has spent some time preparing. He told Pastrana on October 31 that he has practiced his skills on virtual tracks.

“How is iRacing? Does iRacing compare?” Busch asked after Pastrana crashed his media availability. “That’s what I’m working on right now. I’m trying to get myself taught as much as possible before I get there.”

Busch will have an opportunity to showcase his practice when he heads to Phoenix for the two-day Nitro Rallycross event. He will compete with Tanner Foust, Scott Speed, Pastrana, and several other drivers at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

