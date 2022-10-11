Trevor Bayne Debuting New NASCAR Scheme

Trevor Bayne is back in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra for the Xfinity Series trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will use the race to showcase a festive new scheme.

Joe Gibbs Racing showcased the new look on October 11. The team announced that Bayne will celebrate Devotion Nutrition’s seventh birthday with a new scheme during the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 18 will still have the black and white base, but it will feature a cupcake and sprinkles behind the pink door numbers.

𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🎉 @Tbayne6 will be driving this special paint scheme on Saturday in celebration of @DevotionFit’s 7th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/D2WCd0Tl8m — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 11, 2022

Six of Bayne’s first seven starts have featured a Devotion Nutrition scheme as the company has served as his primary partner in the Xfinity Series. The seventh start had Dollar Construction as the primary on the No. 18 as Bayne served as the replacement driver for Drew Dollar. Now he will showcase a new version of the Devotion Nutrition scheme during a trip to Nevada.

Bayne Has 2 Starts Remaining in 2022

The Tennessee native has used the 2022 Xfinity Series season as an opportunity to test himself on the track once again while pursuing potential future opportunities at Joe Gibbs Racing or another organization.

Bayne announced the news on February 9 during an episode of “NASCAR Race Hub.” He revealed that he was a mystery driver that JGR had teased, and he said that he would make seven starts in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra.

The situation has since changed. Bayne has expanded his schedule with two extra starts — Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. This took him to nine on the season and provided more opportunities to pursue strong finishes.

Bayne now has two races remaining on his schedule. He will showcase the birthday scheme during the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then he will finish out his schedule with a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway, one of the tracks that he originally circled as an opportunity to win.

Bayne Continues His Pursuit of Another Opportunity

Bayne made one thing clear coming into the 2022 season — he felt that he needed to win three to five races to set himself up for the future. He hasn’t achieved this goal, but he has been in contention with one third-place finish and two runner-ups.

Bayne previously told Heavy that his goal for 2023 was to return to a national NASCAR series with an expanded schedule, continue to serve as an analyst on “NASCAR Race Hub,” and continue to run Mahalo Coffee Roasters.

“Like if I had an opportunity to run 10 races to full-time next year, I would love to do that, along with continuing to do TV,” Bayne said in May. “Hopefully, I can delegate more things at Mahalo so I have time to do it all.”

Bayne continues to pursue this goal, but he still has work remaining. He told Jayski’s Dustin Albino that he would ideally return to Joe Gibbs Racing. He hasn’t had any conversations with Devotion Nutrition about returning for another season.

However, Steve deSouza, EVP of JGR’s Xfinity Series and developmental team, has said that Bayne is working with the team’s marketing group to find partners for a potential return in 2023.