NASCAR Penalizes 4 Teams After Darlington, Kansas Races

The sanctioning body has penalized four of its Craftsman Truck Series teams after the race weekends at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Raceway. The reason is that they all committed safety violations.

According to a penalty report issued on May 18, the No. 20 of Nick Leitz (Young’s Motorsports), the No. 12 of Spencer Boyd (Young’s Motorsports), the No. 46 of Brennan Poole (G2G Racing), and the No. 47 of Dawson Cram (G2G Racing) all violated NASCAR Rule Book Sections 14.2.3.3.1 B&C: Driver’s Window Net.

In order to meet the standards laid forth in this section, the window net must have an SFI 27.1 label, which means it has been tested to meet the safety standards. Additionally, the window net has two be within two years of its manufacture date.

As a result of these penalties, each team lost 25 points. The respective crew chiefs — Timothy Silva (No. 46), Daniel Killius (No. 47), Bradley Means (No. 12), and Joseph Lax (No. 20) — all received $5,000 fines.

G2G Racing has released a statement saying that the team will appeal the penalties issued to the No. 46 and No. 47 teams. Viens said in a statement that G2G Racing believed that the window nets were within the guidelines.

Only the Owners Lost Points

One important detail in this penalty report is the number of points. NASCAR only took away 25 from the teams. The drivers did not receive points penalties for these safety infractions. Though three of these drivers only compete on a part-time basis.

Boyd is the only full-time driver in the group. He has suited up for eight of the nine Craftsman Truck Series events in 2023. The only exception was Daytona when he was one of six drivers that didn’t make the field.

The No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet has had eight drivers in the first nine races of the season. Matt Mills has made two starts while Derek Kraus, Mason Maggio, Brad Perez, Ed Jones, Stefan Parsons, Leitz, and Kaden Honeycutt have all made one.

Similarly, the No. 46 of G2G Racing has qualified for seven events with multiple drivers behind the wheel. Poole has made three starts. Memphis Villarreal, Armani Williams, Dale Quarterley, and Akinori Ogata have all made one.

The No. 47 of G2G Racing has only qualified for two of the three races it has attempted. Tim Viens suited up at Kansas Speedway while Cram did so at Darlington Raceway.

The Next Opportunity for Gaining Points is at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The four teams lost out on crucial points, but there are more opportunities to get some of them back. Next up is North Wilkesboro Speedway, where three of them will attempt to qualify for the race at the historic short track.

The No. 46 of G2G Racing will return with Ogata as the driver. He will attempt to make his second start of the season. Meanwhile, Boyd will control the No. 12 while continuing as a full-time driver while Honeycutt will return to the No. 20 as he attempts to make his second start of 2023.

There are currently 40 names on the entry list, which means that four will miss the show. There are multiple guest drivers competing, such as Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell.

This lack of spots will be a concern for the three penalized teams attempting to qualify. The 12 dropped 32nd to 33rd after the points penalty while the No. 20 fell from 34th to 36th. The No. 46 fell to 35th.